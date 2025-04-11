PhD position in Advanced Building Control in Sweden
2025-04-11
We are seeking a highly motivated individual to join our project on digitalizing Swedish buildings and tackling advanced building control challenges.
This project will integrate the fields of energy technology, building physics, HVAC systems, computer science and control systems architecture, thereby advancing all disciplines involved. The project is a collaboration with Building Services Engineering, Chalmers, and Digital Building Technologies, Technical University of Denmark (DTU). The PhD candidate will be supervised by supervisors from DTU and Chalmers.
About us
The position is within the Division of Building Technology, Chalmers, specializing in Building Physics. We are a positive, open-minded, and friendly group dedicated to advancing resource-efficient buildings that provide high-quality indoor environments with minimal environmental impact. We are recognized nationally and internationally for our excellence in numerical and computational modelling, experimental innovations, our collaborations with researchers from both basic and applied sciences, and our long-term partnerships with industry. This project is yet another example of our collaborative work.
About the research project
The project is based on the hypothesis that the future of building design lies at the intersection of physically sound building simulation models and machine learning (ML) techniques. Key considerations include effectively integrating ML techniques into the design process to generate value for both designers and end-users. Essentially this project concerns re-defining and re-inventing the future building and HVAC design processes, thus contributing to a new research direction.
In addition to academic partners from DTU and Chalmers, the project involves collaboration with building design consulting practices and building owners.
Main responsibilities
As a PhD student, your major responsibility and task is to carry out the doctoral project described above. This means that you will develop a theoretical frame based on reviews of relevant literature, articulate targeted problem formulations, select appropriate methodology and methods, collect data, and systematically and critically analyze the findings from your studies.
During this PhD journey, you will be embedded in a larger team, comprising your supervisors as well as collaborators in academia, business and civil society. Nevertheless, you are expected to develop your own scientific constructs and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing, demonstrating your capabilities of progressively becoming an independent researcher.
Your profile
We are seeking a highly qualified individual with an MSc degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in civil or mechanical engineering, applied physics, or a related discipline. The ideal candidate will possess:
• Strong knowledge of building physics and HVAC system
• Knowledge of automatic control
• Programming skills (e.g., Python, R, MATLAB)
• Fluent English skills, both written and spoken.
Contract terms and what we offer
• The PhD position is fully funded from start
• As a PhD student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• The position is full-time for up to 4 years. It may include teaching or other departmental duties up to an additional 20% of 1 year at maximum.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
Discover more
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
• CV
Include:
• Education and relevant work experience
• Personal letter
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe relevant experience (e.g. education, thesis, research)
• Outline your future goals and research interests
• Attachments (optional)
• Bachelor's and/or master's thesis
• Degree certificates, transcripts, and other relevant documents.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 12 May, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Angela Sasic Kalagasidis, head of divisionangela.sasic@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
