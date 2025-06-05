Personal Assistant for an investment firm
Incluso AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Incluso is seeking a Personal Assistant to join a fast-paced investment firm in Stockholm. This is a full-time, permanent opportunity with an immediate start.
Your responsibilities will include:
• Managing complex calendars, travel arrangements, and expenses
• Coordinating meetings, conference calls (across time zones), and client events
• Providing high-level administrative support, including document preparation and invoice processing
• Supporting day-to-day office operations and welcoming visitors
• Maintaining CRM systems (Salesforce) and assisting with internal projects
• Collaborating with other assistants and supporting the Administrative Manager
• Being available outside of regular hours as needed (a company phone will be provided)
• Occasional travel will be required a few times per year.
To succeed in this role, you will need:
• A minimum of two years' experience in an administrative or PA position
• Fluency in both English and Swedish
• Proficiency in Microsoft Office, especially PowerPoint and Excel
• Excellent communication and time management skills
• A service-oriented approach, with the ability to remain calm and focused under pressure
Experience within the financial sector and additional European language skills are advantageous. For the right candidate, the role has various career development opportunities.
Interested?
Please submit your CV and cover letter in English as soon as possible, as we are reviewing applications on a rolling basis.
For more information, contact Marianne Nilsson, responsible recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9377025