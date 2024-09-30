Personal Assistant
2024-09-30
1. Applicant must have had at least 3 years working experience working with children or teenagers
2. Must willing to stay with us or live nearby
3. Must be able to communicate in English
4. Must have empathy, good communication skills, and hard working
5. Must be able to pay attention to details
JOB DESCRIPTION
Giving personal assistance to our son this includes but is not limited to changing diapers, feeding according to doctors' advice, assisting with his standing, sitting, and working aid, dropping and picking him up from school as well as be with him sometimes in school, taking him to appointment from time to time, monitoring his weight at home, giving him massages according to habilitation guidance, and bathing him. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-30
E-post: bkaday@yahoo.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beretey, Kaday Arbetsplats
Beretey Kaday Jobbnummer
8926445