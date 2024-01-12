Performance QA Engineer
2024-01-12
You will be part of the Infrastructure department. This department is splitting into three teams that will collectively maintain the infrastructure platform, Operating System configuration management, CI/CD build pipelines and server performance quality assurance. We are looking to create a new team responsible for keeping track of the performance of our infrastructure, quality assurance, observability with monitoring and metrics, as well as insights for our customer facing infrastructure.
The ideal candidates for this role would be used to working with both manual and automated performance testing methods for Linux based server infrastructure, creating and acting on alerts by providing the relevant engineers with the correct information, and refreshing alerts that are not optimally configured. This role will also encompass writing monthly reports on how our services are performing to serve as a basis for decisions.
This position does not involve app or web application testing directly, this position is about focussing on our server-side Linux infrastructure.
Our widely spread infrastructure has many features that get developed by mulitple teams, and we want to ensure that both pre- and post-production roll-outs are fully monitored and tested with differing configurations.
In our production environment we do not use VMs or cloud services, however we do self-host VM clusters in our testing and staging environment. We run Linux both on our workstations and server-side.
About you
• Required: You have the drive and interest in working with both manual and automated performance testing for Linux server infrastructure.
• Required: You have maintained graphs and alerts within monitoring and metrics tools to modify to provide deeper and more useful insights.
• Required: You are a self-propellant individual that can work with a set goal in mind, but without requiring continuous direction.
•
Required: You have complete fluency in English.
•
Required: You are a doer, you prefer to put pen to paper and iterate quickly, rather than to quietly research at length.
• Ideal: Multiple years experienced with Linux, both configuring and scripting.
• Ideal: Chaos Monkey mindset, so that features and settings can be pushed to their limits to incentivise us to build more resilient services.
Note: This is an on-site position in our office in Gothenburg, Sweden. We are flexible to remote work, but expect candidates to live in Sweden and be willing to work from our office minimum 50% of the working week. Ersättning
