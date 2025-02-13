Performance Engineer, Battery Systems
We're determined to shape the world we live in for a sustainable tomorrow. Volvo Group is in the forefront of environmentally friendly transport solutions for a more sustainable tomorrow. Electromobility is a growing organization in place to shape the future of transport. As part of the Energy Storage System department, you'll help us accelerate our journey by developing our next-gen battery technology. Are you passionate about sustainability and want to contribute to Volvo Groups' next generation Energy Storage Systems?
What you will do
We are seeking a skilled and motivated Performance Engineer, for battery systems to join our team in Gothenburg. As our Performance Engineer, you will be responsible for optimizing the performance and efficiency of our battery systems. Your expertise in energy storage systems, data analysis, and system optimization will play a crucial role in enhancing the performance and reliability of our electric vehicles.
Key Responsibilities:
You will be responsible of Battery Systems performances for dedicated project, you will be owner of Power, Energy and Ageing attributes for our battery system. Analyze and evaluate the performance of Energy Storage Systems in our electric vehicles, including batteries and associated components. You will write and follow-up requirements linked to performance area. Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including battery engineers, electrical engineers, and simulation experts, to optimize the battery systems performance. Define and validate performance metrics, ensuring compliance with industry standards and customer requirements. Secure fulfilment of requirements (tests and simulation). Propose and implement performance enhancement strategies, such as system optimization, control algorithm improvements, and thermal management solutions. Participate in design reviews and provide technical recommendations to improve battery systems performances. Contribute and support with necessary inputs to End User Functions optimization to enhance customer experience with Volvo products performances
Who are you?
You are a collaborative and you thrive in a fast changing environment, in addition you are a good communicator.
Requirements:
• Master's degree in electrical engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or a related field.
• Strong communication and collaboration skills to work effectively with cross-functional teams.
• Minimum of 3 years of experience in performance engineering, preferably in the automotive or energy storage industry.
• Strong knowledge of Energy Storage Systems, battery technologies, and associated components.
• Experience in performance testing, analysis and design
• Familiarity with system optimization techniques and control algorithms.
• Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
