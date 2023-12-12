People & Culture Leader
Company Description
You see things a little differently. So do we. We believe in discovering and developing the talent in each of us. We invest in your passions and encourage you to grow with them. Come and see things a little differently with us!
Inter IKEA is a group of companies that connects IKEA retailers with range development and suppliers and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. It consists of three businesses: Retail concept, Range and Supply.
IKEA Supply is responsible to source, manufacture and distribute IKEA products to the IKEA retailers. This to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost. In Purchasing Development, the assignment goes hand and hand with the IKEA Business idea as we are responsible to produce the 'wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them'. Affordability, accessibility, sustainability and quality are our main priorities. We develop and execute sourcing strategies and meet the Supply markets/industries in 6 different categories. We are a global organization with around 1000 co-workers placed in 27 different locations, close to the suppliers and the market
Job Description
As People & Culture Leader you will lead the People & Culture agenda in the business dimension by translating the IKEA People strategy into actions in the business unit, to fulfil business needs for today and tomorrow. You are a strategic, tactical and operational partner within all people related topics and an IKEA ambassador of IKEA culture and values. You will coach and support unit management teams for people related topics and by that enable excellence in business performance and operations. This role will be a member of the Category Area management team and in close cooperation with Category Area Management, you will be responsible to drive the people development agenda for the Category Area moving forward.
Your role will include:
Secure that the IKEA People strategy is well anchored and incorporated into strategic plans for the responsible business units and teams
Work to anchor and translate the IKEA People & Culture Capability processes and ways of working in relevant management teams within area of responsibility
Drive the development of at least one IKEA People & Culture Business Capability
Work with competence flow with a systematic long-term vision in mind on a unit level
Contribute to make IKEA a diverse and inclusive workplace
Nurture the IKEA Culture and Values and IKEA Leadership capabilities in your everyday work
The assignment requires travelling.
Qualifications
Is this the right opportunity for you? To be successful in this role we believe that you have a strong passion for developing people and business together and know how to guide the organization in translating business needs into concrete competence actions. You feel highly motivated to lead people and business together and by that creating optimal preconditions for performance and growth. As you will navigate in a global multicultural environment and support the organization to lead and communicate in a remote context, we see that you are people-oriented and have a high interest in understanding different cultures and behaviours. You have the ability to create strong business relationships with, internal as well as external, stakeholders with a holistic and non-silo mindset.
To shine in this role, we also see that you have:
Good understanding of the IKEA landscape as well as the IKEA vision, concept and business idea
Deep knowledge in IKEA frameworks related to People and competence development frameworks, processes and working methods
Ability to coach and support management teams on a tactical and strategical level
Deep knowledge in IKEA People & Culture capabilities
Ability to have a long-term strategic view
IKEA culture & values as a guiding star in your everyday leadership at IKEA
Additional information
Please note, we have a preferred candidate for this position.
If you have any questions please send in your questions through the Smart Recruiters system. Does this fit in with your previous experience and ambitions for the future? Then we look forward receiving your application in English at the latest December 21, 2023.
Growing together!
