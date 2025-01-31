PDU Cloud - Integration, Deployment & Support Engineer (758971)
Ericsson is a world-leading provider of telecommunications equipment and services to mobile and fixed network operators. Over 1,000 networks in more than 180 countries use Ericsson equipment, and more than 40 percent of the world's mobile traffic passes through Ericsson networks. Using innovation to empower people, business and society, Ericsson is working towards the Networked Society: a world connected in real time that will open opportunities to create freedom, transform society and drive solutions to some of our planet's greatest challenges.
Grow with us
We are now looking to fill positions in the function area of advanced integration, deployment and support of Cloud products used in the CNIS and NFVi solutions at local Ericsson or customer sites. In this role you will work with latest technologies performing advanced support of key customer deployments, early solution integration of products and be involved in requirement analysis and thereby influencing the design of current and future Cloud releases.
We are looking for a genuinely curios person with great interest in cloud and its technologies particularly focusing on CCD and SDI products within the CNIS platform you will also enjoying working with design, integration, and customers. Furthermore, have gained deep experience from work with Cloud customers and other users of Ericsson Cloud solutions. We travel to customer sites or other Ericsson offices to support PoCs (Proof of Concept) or other Verification Activities, Deployments, Support or other design or customer related activities!
This PDU is responsible for the development and integration of CNIS and NFVi cloud platform solutions. incl. cloud products such as CCD, CEE, OMC, SDI and SDN. Ericsson is a global leader in this Cloud marketplace and you will be part of securing successful business for these new product areas together with applications and services organizations. We in the PDUs solution IDS department are handling the activities related to Integration, Improvements, Deployment & Support of state-of-the art Cloud solutions such as CNIS and NFVi.
What you will do
• Perform Design, Deployment and Customer Support work (incl. technical presentations)
• Support the Solving of early incoming Product and Customer Support Requests
• Perform Trouble Shooting in Design and Customer networks
• Support key customers in Deployment & Upgrade of new Cloud products & solutions.
• Develop and Test High Quality Products
• Drive Continuous Improvements of Products and Processes
• Perform Continuous Analysis and Requirement Handling
• Knowledge Sharing and Collaboration within PDU and across MAs and SDUs.
• Develop competence in technical domain
Join our Team
You will bring
• Product Development Knowledge
• Product Life Cycle Management Knowledge
• Innovative, adaptive and responds to change
• Lean & Agile Knowledge and Skills
• Great teammate, relationship building and Networking skills
• Strong communication Skills, Proficient in English
• Coaching & Mentoring Skills
• Delivering Results & Meeting Customer Expectations
• Planning and Organizing
• MSc level in a technical discipline or the equivalent level of knowledge
• English language
• Knowledgeable in container/virtualization/cloud technologies
• Proven experience working with Operator or Data Centre IT solutions, improvements, design and integration
• IP and networking competence
• Linux and Storage Competence
• Vmware, Redhat or Openstack Competence
• Python or similar scripting competence
We encourage you to apply!
