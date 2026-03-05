PCD Development Engineer - R&D
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Do you have great experience in Polycrystalline Diamond (PCD) technology? Do you want to work in a team where the next generation of PCD products will be developed?
If your answer is yes and you're passionate about materials science and innovation - this could be the perfect opportunity for you!
Join us as we accelerate the transformation!
Join our team
Our global R&D Materials Development team is taking the next step in our journey to develop products that are protected by diamond technology.
The team which is located in Fagersta, Sweden collaborates globally with other Epiroc units, industry partners, institutes, and universities.
Your Mission
As a PCD Development Engineer, you will play a key role in developing the next generation of products protected by diamond technology. Your responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Building knowledge on the core technologies of PCD synthesis, manufacturing, processing and how we can benefit from PCD solutions in the future for next generation products.
Using strong materials, mechanics and technical background, performing material investigations and characterization of various materials.
Integrating innovative thinking, scientific and experimental evaluation techniques to contribute to new product development.
Acting as both an individual contributor and team player, as well as offering leadership engagement to other groups in Epiroc collaborating internally and externally.
This role offers a dynamic environment where you will interact with multiple functions and external partners.
Your Profile
In this role, we are seeking a PCD Development Engineer who has background in the following areas:
Knowledge and experience in high-pressure high temperature technology, in particular related to PCD sintering technology.
Experience in designing, developing, and testing new PCD products demonstrating the application of the scientific process and experimental understanding
Proven industrial experience in process engineering, including developing understanding, statistical control, and improvement of processes related to the manufacture of PCD and other hard materials.
Background in cemented carbide technology.
Knowledge in testing and characterization of PCD and other hard materials.
Curious, self-driven, structured and committed to delivering high-quality results.
Collaborative, versatile and service-minded.
Passionate about materials science.
Full proficiency in English (written and spoken); Swedish is an advantage but not essential.
