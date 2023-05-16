Payroll Manager- Nordics
2023-05-16
Job description
Do you have leadership skills and the experience of working in a global company?
Here 's an opportunity to join Kenvue, a company thats a part of the Johnson & Johnson family, which was formerly known as McNeil AB.
The preferred candidate will play an active role in Managing and leading the Nordics payroll team. The Payroll Manager will be responsible for managing the payroll function in the Nordic Regions (including time & attendance) for the Swedish Cluster, and will also include; Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, and the United Kindom.
You will be located in Helsingborg, and the position will be a mixture of onsite as well as hybrid working options. A minimum of 2 days will expected to be onsite.
Responsibilities
• Responsible for day-to-day management of payroll processing for all countries in the Sweden cluster
• Create country-specific procedures and policies to enhance and maintain effectiveness (e.g. SOPs, DTPs, Work Instructions)
• Provides coaching and mentorship to payroll resources in the [Cluster] cluster to support a high-performance team environment. Sets annual goals and develops effective career and development paths. Encourages continuous learning. Recruits and hires staff, as appropriate.
• Creates and uses metrics to benchmark performance and improve processes/team productivity, plan/execute on implementation of process improvement initiatives
• Provide leadership and guidance on issue resolution, escalation management, and risk mitigations
• Partner with internal cross-functional stakeholders to ensure that upstream and downstream processes are functioning properly (e.g. HR data maintenance, GL file posting)
• Manage third-party payroll providers against contractually agreed upon SLAs and metrics
• Provide subject matter expertise to payroll team on regulations and practices related to payments, deductions, benefits, taxes and garnishments/court orders globally
• Support payroll projects and cross-functional projects with payroll dependency
• Support auditors and legal authorities with the execution of required activities
• Ensure adherence, monitor, remediate and align compliance responsibilities with stakeholders. Manage, mitigate, and escalate risks on a timely basis
• Ensure strong internal controls are in place, to achieve "adequate" internal and external audit ratings
• Ensure month end, quarter end and year end payroll returns are complete, accurate and submitted to Government agencies, in a timely manner.
• Responsible for annual payroll calendar, payroll elements, year- end updates and proactively communicating to HR/management/employees as appropriate
Qualifications
This role is responsible for the day-to-day management of payroll processing tasks, including active management of the payroll checklist, on-cycle and off-cycle payroll preparation and execution, and post-payroll tasks (including audits and reconciliations) for all countries in the cluster. In addition to managing day-to-day payroll operations, the Cluster Payroll Lead will also be responsible for creating country-specific procedures and policies to enhance and maintain effectiveness, ensuring compliance, suggesting areas of improvement, and interacting heavily with third-party payroll providers and other internal stakeholders (e.g. HR, Finance, Benefits, etc.).
This Payroll Manager is expected to oversee all payroll resources in the Cluster. This includes providing direction, coaching, and mentorship to payroll resources to support a high-performance team environment. This position will report into the Regional Payroll Lead for the EMEA region.
