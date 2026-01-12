Payroll and HR Specialist
Nordec Construction AB / Administratörsjobb / Piteå Visa alla administratörsjobb i Piteå
2026-01-12
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Boden
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordec Construction AB i Piteå
Nordec is a leading supplier of steel frame structures and façade solutions for construction projects across the Nordic countries, with a strong presence in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), including Poland, Lithuania, and the Czech Republic. With decades of industry experience, Nordec specializes in the design, manufacture, and installation of frame structures for buildings and bridges. Steel is the primary material used, and the company's operations encompass a wide range of projects, from single-storey and multi-storey buildings to heavy industrial facilities and bridge structures. Nordec has its own production facilities in Peräseinäjoki and Ylivieska in Finland, Oborniki in Poland, and Gargzdai in Lithuania. For more information, visit www.nordec.com.
Are you experienced in payroll and HR and ready to take ownership of your work? We are looking for a Payroll and HR Specialist to join our team in Piteå or Luleå. In this role, you will support our Swedish organization with payroll and HR processes while also contributing to group-level HR projects.
Key Responsibilities:
Take full ownership of the payroll process, including continuous development.
Design, implement, and maintain effective HR processes and routines that support the employee lifecycle.
Manage employment matters from hire to exit, providing guidance and support to managers.
Collaborate with group HR on projects and work closely with various internal and external stakeholders.
Lead recruitment activities to attract and secure the right talent.
Prepare and deliver accurate HR and payroll reporting to support decision-making.
To Succeed in This Role:
Several years of qualified payroll experience, preferably within construction industry.
Strong knowledge of labour law, HR processes, and collective agreements.
Experience with payroll systems (e.g., Visma, Agda or similar).
Excellent Excel skills and strong numerical ability.
Proficiency in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Previous experience in handling international employment and expat matters is seen as a bonus.
Ability to work independently and take charge of responsibilities.
What we can offer to you as an employer:
Possibility to be a part of building future landmarks in the Nordics.
Competitive remuneration.
Opportunity to leverage your competence in international projects.
Career progression based on your interests and capabilities.
For more information about the position, please contact Karin Hussi, SVP HR, Nordec Group, at +358 40 718 4246 on 19.12. at 11-12 CET or 9.1.2026 at 13-14 CET.
Note that recruitment process will consist of online and/or face-to-face interviews and an aptitude test.
Please send your application and CV with salary expectations no later than 31.1.2026. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordec Construction AB
(org.nr 556470-1109) Jobbnummer
9677613