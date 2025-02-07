Pattern Maker for H&M
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Norrtälje
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
We are looking for talented Pattern Makers who are passionate about creating the best fit and silhouette, where comfort, durability, and style are top priorities. With opportunities across all H&M customer groups-Men, Women, Divided, and Kids-you'll play a crucial role in shaping our diverse and inspiring collections. Join us and bring your creativity and technical expertise to a team that values innovation and collaboration.
THE POSITION
As a Pattern Maker at H&M, you will be at the heart of our product creation process. Your mission is to craft desired silhouettes, ensure the best fit across all sizes, and maintain a customer-focused approach. Working with various garment types, materials, and details, you will:
Collaborate closely with product teams, including Designers, Product Developers, and Technicians, to bring creative visions to life.
Create, refine, and deliver technical packs that align with design aspirations, customer preferences, fit & size strategies, and product development timelines.
Conduct fittings and make necessary adjustments to ensure the garments meet H&M's high standards for fit, quality, and sustainability.
Work with a diverse range of qualities and details, tailoring your approach to meet the unique needs of each customer group.
Whether designing for menswear, womenswear, trend-driven collections, or kids' clothing, you will have the opportunity to specialize and make a meaningful impact in your area.
Qualifications
We believe you have:
A degree in Pattern Making and at least 2 years of relevant work experience.
Strong skills and passion for patterns, fit, and technical solutions.
Proficiency in pattern-making programs and systems (Lectra, PLM, Illustrator).
Experience in 3D systems such as CLO or Shima is an advantage.
A good eye for size, proportions, and grading.
Solid knowledge of materials and fabrics.
A creative and solution-oriented mindset.
The ability to be both self-reliant and a team player.
A structured and flexible way of working.
A customer-centric mindset, always keeping the end user in focus.
If you are ready to shape the future of fashion with us, we want to hear from you!
Additional Information
Additional Information
This is a proactive ad for any upcoming pattern positions at H&M for external applicants. All pattern positions are located in Stockholm city. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application in English including CV latest 2nd of March . Interviews will be held continuously.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse, and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience, and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
We would love to hear from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9151044