Patient Recruitment Operational Specialist
2025-08-14
At Ribocure, we are driven by science and innovation, and our mission is to establish a world-leading company in RNA research and development, ultimately making a positive impact on patients worldwide. We're now looking for a Patient Recruitment Operational Specialist to join our growing clinical operations team and take the lead in one of the most critical aspects of clinical trial success: connecting the right patients with the right trials.
In this role, you'll be responsible for the full spectrum of patient recruitment across both our in-house Clinical Trial Unit (CTU) and external trial sites. You'll propose and drive recruitment strategies, coordinate a dedicated team, and collaborate closely with internal stakeholders, investigators, and external partners to ensure timely, ethical, and effective enrolment.
We're looking for someone with a background in healthcare, such as a licensed nurse, and operational experience within the pharmaceutical or clinical research industry. Just as important is your ability to combine strategic thinking with hands-on execution in a fast-paced environment where every patient counts.
What You'll DoPatient Recruitment Management
Oversee and lead the full patient recruitment lifecycle for clinical trials.
Contribute to and implement recruitment strategies to meet trial enrolment targets.
Maintain accurate records of recruitment progress and metrics.
Drive quality and operational aspects related to clinical trials
External Collaboration
Initiate and maintain contact with external recruiting units, healthcare providers, and referral networks.
Negotiate and manage agreements with external recruitment partners.
Serve as the primary liaison between the clinical trial unit and external recruitment sources.
Marketing & Outreach
Design and execute patient recruitment marketing campaigns.
Coordinate the creation of recruitment materials (digital, print, and social media).
Represent the company at relevant events.
Team Leadership
Lead, coordinate and manage the patient recruitment team.
Foster a collaborative and results-driven team environment.
Follow-Up & Reporting
Track and report on all recruitment activities and outcomes.
Ensure timely follow-up with recruitment sources and enrolled patients.
Provide regular updates to Head of Clinical Operations and Head of Clinical Trial Unit.
What You Bring Background in the pharmaceutical, biotech, or clinical research industry (e.g., as a study nurse, CRA or pharmaceutical sales representative), with a strong understanding of collaboration with the healthcare sector.
Strong leadership and team management skills.
Excellent communication, contract negotiation, and interpersonal abilities.
Experience with contracts, marketing strategies and outreach preferred.
Ability to work collaboratively with diverse stakeholders.
Why Join Us?
We offer more than a job - we offer a mission. You'll be part of a tight-knit, friendly team working on real challenges with real potential. Your ideas matter. Your work matters. And your growth matters to us.
Ready to Apply? We encourage you to submit your CV and cover letter promptly, as applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.
Last application date: September 15th 2025
Hiring Manager: Rebeckha Magnusson, Head of Clinical Operations
Location: GoCo Health Innovation City, Gothenburg/Mölndal, Sweden
