Patching Compliance Engineer
Roxtec International AB / Datajobb / Karlskrona Visa alla datajobb i Karlskrona
2025-07-28
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Roxtec International AB i Karlskrona
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about IT security and eager to make an impact in a global environment? Do you enjoy working proactively and collaborating across different technical areas? At Roxtec, you will take on a key role in protecting and developing our digital workplace. We are now looking for a Patching Compliance Engineer to help drive security and efficiency forward.
The position
As a Patching Compliance Engineer, you ensure systems are secure and up to date by managing patching, monitoring vulnerabilities, and collaborating with teams in IT Security, Digital Platforms, and Applications. You will also work on improvements and implementations within Microsoft 365.
Key responsibilities
• Manage deployment of security patches and applications across all endpoints and devices.
• Identify vulnerabilities and recommend remediation measures.
• Develop and maintain our Microsoft Azure/Entra/Intune cloud environment.
• Automate routine tasks to improve efficiency.
• Identify potential issues with detection (e.g., false positives, noise).
• Create and manage Intune policies for application deployment, device compliance and security configurations.
• Collaborate with internal teams and external partners to define and evaluate technical and security requirements.
• Manage and monitor cloud infrastructure to ensure optimal performance.
• Continuously improve patching and compliance processes.
Qualifications
• Proven experience in IT engineering or a similar role.
• Strong understanding of operating systems and security technologies.
• Hands-on experience with Microsoft 365, Intune, and Azure.
• Knowledge of patch management, application deployment, and system compliance.
• A proactive mindset with a drive to learn and challenge.
• Excellent collaboration and communication skills.
• Proficiency in English.
Speed, simplicity and flexibility are key principles for us at Roxtec and should feel natural for you as well. Feel free to read more about our seven Roxtec Core Values, that were established about 30 years ago and still serve as guidelines for our operations. They encourage us to focus on the customer
experience and remind us that each of us, individually and together, contributes to Roxtec's success. You can find Roxtec Core Values here.
Application
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Johan Nöjd, Manager Digital Workplace, +1 980-800 6544, or Ebba Lund, HR Business Partner, +46 733 31 37 35. The final candidate is screened for background checks. Selection and interviews are made continuously, so please send your application as soon as possible, and no later than 2025-08-27. Ersättning
- Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "SE25-46". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Roxtec International AB
(org.nr 556370-8063) Jobbnummer
9438417