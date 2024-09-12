Pasta Chef - Basta Uppsala New Opening!
2024-09-12
Ciao Ragazzi ,
Dream big and join the squadra .
Basta is taking over the premises from Klang Market with an area of 400 square meters, 140 seats, and a view of the majestic Cathedral, the location offers an unbeatable environment for their Italian dining experience. In true Basta style, the former Klang premises will undergo extensive renovations and be transformed into a place with exceptional character and charm.
Basta is a casual dining restaurant brand, offering great guest experiences in beautifully designed places. With a colorful inspiration from the narrow streets of Amalfi up to the north of Milano, we are proud of our generous food and an authentic Italian hospitality.The concept is a part of Urban Italian Group (UIG) and we are a family of 350 amazing people that keeps growing, serving over 3000 guests daily across our 9 trattorias.
Our culture and values
We believe we work with people, not food.Our core values: Trust, Inclusion, Passion & Entrepreneurship are guiding light in everything we do. We have a genuine commitment to make sure everyone in the family feels included.
About You and the role
We are looking for someone with broad experience from à la carte menus. You have a passion for the profession and ingredients, and you are good at collaborating. You are driven by a fast pace and high standards. Previous experience in Italian cuisine is preferred. All food is prepared from scratch using ingredients from Italy, Sweden.
Main responsibilities as Pasta chef:
Preparing sauces and mise en place
Cooking pasta and risotto dishes
Preparing antipasti & desserts
Maintaining quality and hygiene standards
Collaborating with the kitchen team
These tasks require attention to detail, time management skills, and the ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment to consistently produce exquisite pasta dishes.
Your benefits and what to expect
Our team is full of big hearted and incredibly talented colleagues who will make sure you feel very welcomed from day one.
Rewarding salary per hour / monthly + tips
5000 sek referral bonus scheme for introducing a successful colleague
Delicious team meals and bottomless soft drinks on shifts
Flexible contracts tailored to your needs
Best on the market growth opportunities
Regular performance reviews and salary evaluations
Full onboarding, cross training and tailored career development plan
Work-life balance, 2 weeks schedule ahead, once a month weekend off
The unforgettable annual Gala party and team nights out
International trips and possibility to work abroad
Friends for life
Our wall of fame
Diversity price, 2023 (51 different nationalities within our family)
Top 10 most booked restaurants in Stockholm 2023
Best Swedens Vegan Pizza 2024 Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-03
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Restaurang Basta Falun AB
(org.nr 559070-7864) Arbetsplats
Basta Jobbnummer
8897504