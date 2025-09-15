Partner Account Manager - Exertis Ztorm (Stockholm)
2025-09-15
Are you passionate about the gaming industry and great at building long-term partnerships? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where you can shape processes and make a real impact? Exertis Ztorm is looking for a driven Partner Account Manager to join our team in Stockholm!
About Exertis Ztorm
Exertis Ztorm is a fast-growing, global distribution powerhouse trusted by leading developers, publishers and platforms. We enable commercial and technical connections, via our technical platform, for digital content providers across gaming, entertainment and software to reach global retail partners and end consumers.
About the Role
We're looking for a motivated and results-driven Partner Account Manager to join our high-performing commercial team.
You'll thrive on building relationships, stakeholder management and take ownership of an account portfolio driving revenue growth, strengthening partner performance, and increasing Ztorm's relevance market share.
Managing some of the most exciting brands and product launches across a portfolio of exclusive & non-exclusive partners, you will play a significant part in driving the success of these partners both at Ztorm and within the market.
Reporting to: Head of Commercial Location: Södermalm, Stockholm
Key Responsibilities
Account Management:
Managing a broad portfolio of PC Digital partners
Build and maintain strong, long-term relationships with your account portfolio, delivering best in class service.
Deliver new release, promotional and other commercial activities
Account Development: Use data, tools and commercial insight to identify opportunities, forecasts and deliver results within your accounts.
Planning & Execution: Create clear account plans and run day-to-day execution to meet or exceed revenue targets and partner objectives.
Market Awareness: Stay on top of gaming industry developments, new releases, platform updates, and player trends to inform decisions and spot growth areas.
Negotiations & Stakeholder Management: Lead discussions with publishers and retailers to secure balanced agreements that create value for all parties.
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work closely with Operations, Business & Product Development to ensure smooth execution of partner initiatives.
Documentation & Reporting: Prepare accurate documentation and reports to ensure compliance and effective follow-up.
What We're Looking For
This role suits a commercially astute, proactive relationship-builder who's keen to develop and grow while shaping the future of digital game distribution.
Experience: ~3+ years in account management, business development or a related commercial role. Video games Industry knowledge is preferred
Communication: Fluent in English & Swedish, written and verbal.
Industry Interest: Genuine curiosity for the gaming ecosystem, distribution, platforms and market dynamics.
Attention to Detail: Comfortable managing contracts, onboarding flows and commercially important details with accuracy.
Team Player: Foster collaboration across teams, building momentum and achieving results together.
Adaptive: Switch comfortably between hands-on execution and longer-term planning in a fast-moving environment.
If you're looking to take the next step in your commercial career, this role provides a great opportunity to learn quickly, take ownership of projects and develop professionally.
Why You'll Love Working with Us
Exciting Industry: Be part of an innovative team shaping the future of digital gaming distribution.
Dynamic Environment: Join a fast-paced, collaborative culture that values creativity and initiative.
Hybrid Setup: 3 days in the office / 2 days from home.
Growth Opportunities: Contribute to a company with an annual growth rate of over 20%.
Application
Does this sound like your next opportunity? We'd love to hear from you!
Send us your CV or LinkedIn profile along with a short introduction about why Exertis Ztorm is the right fit for you. Please submit your application in English.
Our recruitment partner UrbanUrban is handling this process and will review all applications. For any questions, please contact Frida Kask Rosén (frida@urbanurban.se
