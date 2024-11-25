Paralegal to Volvo Group
Volvo Business Services AB / Juristjobb / Göteborg Visa alla juristjobb i Göteborg
2024-11-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We shape the world we want to live in! Imagine using your expertise to contribute to sustainable transport solutions and infrastructure for the future! If you are a tech-savvy and curious individual looking to make a difference as an in-house paralegal in an exciting and evolving industry, then we could be a perfect match.
Volvo Group Intellectual Property (VGIP) - who are we?
We are responsible for managing IP for the entire Volvo Group. As such we help to drive the technology transformation with creation and use of patents, trademarks, and designs to support profitability, competitiveness and growth across products, supply chain and R&D.
Welcome to your future team!
In the Intellectual Property Business Office, we are a team of eight dedicated professionals, who are passionate about providing guidance and insights through our combined expertise and support to the department and to Volvo Group. We value our diversity, which enables us to challenge each other and grow together in a fun and inclusive environment.
What is the role?
As a Paralegal, you will support in the department's and VGIP's leadership team's activities and meetings and also be important to the efficient operation of VGIP. You will be working in close collaboration with the other teams of the department in various aspects of intellectual property law, including patent, trademark, and design matters, and use the IT system/platform Anaqua.
Tasks include:
• Notarizations, PoA, data base searches, Sharepoint set up and responsibility, DHL, EBD etc
• Handling department agreements/engagement letters
• Administrative responsible/support for VGIP events; department meetings, conference, Inventor Award
• Administrative responsible for VGIP leadership and management meetings, incl minutes keeper
• New employees onboarding
• Anaqua user - case creation for trademarks and designs and other case related tasks
Who are you?
You are service-minded and tech savvy, with a can do mind set, excellent organizational and communication skills, and the ability to work independently and as part of a team. You like to solve problems (even before they arise) and drive continuous improvements. You take responsibility for operational efficiency and accuracy.
Qualifications and experience
• A paralegal certificate or equivalent experience from similar positions, in-house or at a law firm/IP firm.
• Strong skillset in both written and verbal communication with a wide range of stakeholders and management levels.
• Strong IT skills
• Intellectual Property knowledge is an advantage
• Competence in using spreadsheets, understanding of Power BI and/or other data analytics tools is a plus.
Fluent in English.
Working at Volvo Group you will have the chance to be a part of a global organization constantly striving towards improvement and to work with skilled and dedicated colleagues.
Do you feel intrigued by this ad? If so we'd like to hear from you!
Last application date is the 10 December 2024.
Susann Vahlenbreder Hecht, Senior Vice President Legal & Volvo Group IP, susann.vahlenbreder.hecht@volvo.com
Ebba Friman, Talent Acquisition Partner, ebba.friman@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group.Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "16022-43002318". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Ebba Friman 031660000 Jobbnummer
9029955