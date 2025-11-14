Paralegal to Husqvarna Group
2025-11-14
Are you an open, positive, and service-oriented Paralegal looking to join a global organization with a strong heritage and innovative spirit? Husqvarna Group is seeking a Paralegal who will support the Corporate Legal team in managing corporate governance, legal administration, and entity management across the company 's worldwide subsidiaries.
About the position
As Paralegal at Husqvarna Group, you will provide administrative support to the Corporate legal team. Together with your Paralegal colleague, you will work closely with the Vice President & Corporate Counsel and other legal professionals across divisions, contributing to key governance and compliance processes in an international environment.
Your main areas and responsibilities:
* Legal Entity Management: Maintain and update the legal entity management system and act as a point of contact for local users and country officers.
* Corporate Administration: Prepare and manage documents for subsidiary board changes, notarizations, AGM minutes, and filings with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Bolagsverket).
* Corporate Governance: Ensure compliance with the Swedish Companies Act and internal standards for the parent company and subsidiaries.
* AGM Coordination: Lead the Annual General Meeting project in collaboration with Investor Relations-drafting and translating documentation, preparing filings, coordinating Euroclear matters, and meeting deadlines.
* Annual Report Support: Coordinate legal sections of the Annual Report, including Corporate Governance and Risk Management content.
* Contracts and Templates: Assist with contract templates, distribution agreements, and signing processes (physical and digital via Adobe Sign).
* Counsel Support: Provide administrative and legal support to corporate and divisional counsels in areas including IP, data compliance, construction, and product compliance.
* External Website Coordination: Ensure timely publication of AGM-related information and compliance updates on the corporate website.
This position is based in Stockholm.
Your profile
In order to be successful in this role, we believe that you have the following background, skills and attributes:
* Minimum 5 years in a similar role, preferably within a listed company in an international environment
* Fluent in Swedish and English
* Comfortable leveraging technology to quickly learn and adapt to systems and tools
* Positive and down to earth
* Service-minded, flexible and solution-oriented with a pragmatic mindset
* Structured and detail-oriented
* Ability to collaborate efficiently with other functions and senior stakeholders
Contact and application
In this recruitment process, Husqvarna is supported by Jurek Recruitment & Consulting. Interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis, and we look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible via www.jurek.se.
Please note that we do not accept applications by mail. If you have any questions regarding the process or position, please contact the Recruitment Consultants at Jurek, Cecilia Strååt at cecilia.straat@jurek.se
, or Hedda Grenlöv at Hedda.grenlov@jurek.se
.
Welcome with your application!
About Husqvarna Group
Founded in 1689, Husqvarna Group has evolved into a global leader in manufacturing innovative products and solutions for managing forests, parks, and gardens. Our diverse product range includes robotic lawnmowers, chainsaws, trimmers, riding lawnmowers, and watering solutions. Husqvarna Group is also a leader in equipment and diamond tools for the light construction industry and diamond tools for the natural stone industry. Operating mainly under the global brands of Husqvarna and Gardena, our products and solutions reach consumers and professional users through direct sales, dealers and retailers across more than 100 countries. The Group has approximately 12 500 employees in 40 countries. The headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Ersättning
