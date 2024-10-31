Paid Search Specialist
Nextory is a front runner in the digitalization of reading. We offer our customers a monthly subscription service giving them access to hundreds of thousands of books. Providing audio- and e-books from the world's largest publishers, through an innovative app experience, we give more people access to books. Do you want to work with a digital subscription service to the consumer market and have a key role in our Performance Marketing Team in Stockholm? Fantastic!
Nextory is now looking for a Paid Search Specialist who can further strengthen the team with your tech-savviness. You will love working with us at Nextory if you want to work in a fast-growing company with entrepreneurial spirit!
WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING
As a Paid Search Specialist at Nextory your main responsibility will be to bring in valuable conversions. You will manage performance marketing campaigns, focusing on Google Ads and search campaigns, while also working with paid social platforms (like Meta and TikTok etc) and supporting AdTech platforms. The position is based in Stockholm and you report to our Head of Performance Marketing.
Key Responsibilities:
• Manage paid search campaigns on Google Ads and Bing Ads
• Oversee feed management and RSA Ad builder
• Execute Performance Max campaigns and programmatic retargeting
• Conduct performance analysis and reporting
• Set up dashboards in Looker Studio
Who are you...
We believe that you are currently working in a similar role at a fast-moving company. We believe that you are data-driven, love to dig deep into data and understand the importance of digitalization and automation. We believe that you enjoy working in a dynamic and unpretentious environment where you take great responsibility for our product and your team!
SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS
• We believe you have, for the field, relevant educational background and/or online marketing specific diplomas.
• We believe you have 3-5 years operational experience with Google Ads.
• Experience in managing Meta Ads, TikTok, Google Analytics, and feed management tools like Channable; understanding of campaign tracking and UTMs. Also comfortable working with big data, possibly in BigQuery.
• Experience working with big data tables in Excel or Google Sheets.
• We believe you have great communication skills in Swedish and English since both languages are required in your daily work.
We are looking forward to your application which should include a CV or LinkedIn profile. Also, we would love a pitch of why you are the tech-savvy person we are looking for!
