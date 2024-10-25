Packaging Director
Are you ready to lead with impact and help shape the future of one of the world's most iconic brands? Carlsberg is looking for a dynamic and visionary Packaging Director to join our team at the Falkenberg site. This is your opportunity to grow as a leader, inspire others, and play a key role in driving innovation within our Packaging Department!
About the role
As Packaging Director, you will be a role model of leadership across the site, ensuring excellence in areas such as HSE compliance, food safety, and hygiene standards. You'll also lead the implementation of Group and Country HR policies, processes, and be instrumental in developing your team to their full potential. We are a company committed to fostering a growth culture, so you'll have the chance to drive not just business results, but also personal and team development.
You will manage the department's budget, drive efficiency and savings through improvement projects, and implement best practices. You'll also enforce packaging standards, optimize processes, and contribute to the site's strategy as part of the Supply Chain management team, fostering growth and development
Your responsibilities will extend to process management, ensuring all reporting systems, meetings, and departmental Performance Management Systems run smoothly and adhere to our high standards. You will champion Lean TPM methodologies to resolve performance gaps and continuously improve processes, all while contributing to the Long-Term Development Plan for the site. This is a permanent, full-time position located in Falkenberg.
Why Carlsberg?
We offer a people-first culture that values growth, innovation, and collaboration. Here, you'll find a fast-paced and supportive environment, where your contributions directly shape the future of the Falkenberg site. You'll be a key player in driving Carlsberg's values of Alignment, Accountability, and Action, all while being part of a company where growth-both personal and professional-is in our DNA.
What We're Looking For:
The ideal candidate will have a university degree in Engineering or a related technical field, with at least five years of experience in a production environment, including three in a management role. You should have a proven track record in developing teams and operations, managing budgets, and driving performance improvements through Lean TPM methodology. Fluency in written and spoken English is required, along with a growth mindset, strong leadership skills, and the ability to inspire change.
With solid business acumen and a passion for driving results, you excel in a collaborative environment and foster a culture where others feel empowered to grow and succeed.
Ready to Brew Something Great?
If this opportunity excites you, don't hesitate-send your application today! The deadline for applications is December 14th, 2024, but the position may be filled earlier, so apply as soon as possible.
For questions or more information, feel free to reach out to Talent Specialist Ludvig Åkesson at ludvig.akesson@carlsberg.se
. Please note: Due to GDPR regulations, we do not accept applications via email. Please mark your application as "open for all recruiters in the company" to ensure smooth processing. Last day to apply: 2024-11-18
Join Carlsberg, where a culture of growth is always brewing. Let's create a brighter future, together! Så ansöker du
