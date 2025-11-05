Packaging Coordinator & Team Lead at StickerApp
Bravura Sverige AB / Fabriksjobb / Lomma Visa alla fabriksjobb i Lomma
2025-11-05
, Burlöv
, Lund
, Malmö
, Staffanstorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bravura Sverige AB i Lomma
, Burlöv
, Lund
, Malmö
, Staffanstorp
eller i hela Sverige
About the Position
This is a full-time position starting as soon as possible, where you will be directly employed by StickerApp for approximately 15 months to cover a parental leave. The recruitment process is managed by Bravura.
About the Company
StickerApp helps creators, businesses, and brands quickly and easily transform their designs into the world's best stickers. Founded in 2006, StickerApp has grown from an innovative startup to a scale-up with more than 120 employees worldwide. With state-of-the-art production facilities in Lomma, Sweden, and Charlotte, USA, the company combines passion for innovation, design, and high-quality production to serve customers across the globe.
At StickerApp, stickers are more than just products - they are a way to spark creativity, express identity, and connect people across cultures. The team is deeply passionate about stickers and driven by the belief that every design, big or small, deserves to come to life in the most creative way possible.
Read more about StickerApp here: https://stickerapp.se/om-oss
Job Responsibilities
In this role, you'll coordinate daily operations in the packaging department and ensure everything runs smoothly - from staffing and scheduling to inventory and quality control.
Your key responsibilities include:
Providing professional customer support via email
Guiding customers with product- and order-related inquiries
Suggesting alternative products and solutions (upselling and cross-selling)
Preparing print files (training provided)
Inspiring customers with StickerApp's passion for stickers and the creative freedom they enable
Education, Experience, and Personal Characteristics
Experience in team coordination, logistics, production, or similar fast-paced environments
Strong organizational and multitasking skills
Ability to handle stress and shifting priorities
Fluent in English (spoken and written)
Background in service, retail, or customer-facing environments
Experience managing schedules and planning staffing needs
To thrive in this role, you are structured, hands-on, and positive. You take ownership of your work and enjoy motivating others. You stay calm and organized under pressure and communicate clearly with colleagues across departments. You're a natural team player, a "captain" who leads by example and keeps the team spirit high, even during busy periods.
Other Information
Start: As soon as possible (ideally before December for handover) Location: Lomma, Sweden (on-site at the factory) Salary: Upon agreement
We use a competency-based method in all recruitment processes to ensure unbiased selection. We also work with ongoing selection, which means that we'll take down the job ad when enough candidates have reached the final steps of the process.
If you are considered for the position, we will contact you for an initial interview. Regardless of whether you proceed in the process or not, you will receive feedback on your application.
If you have questions about the service or about your application, you are welcome to contact our support by emailing info@bravura.se
or calling 010-171 47 10 and we will help you. Please indicate which service it applies to.
We recommend that you submit your application immediately as we make a continuous selection.
Welcome with your application!
Last application date is 2025-11-28.
#Nextgen Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bravura Sverige AB
(org.nr 556752-0803), https://www.bravura.se Arbetsplats
Bravura Kontakt
David Renblad david.renblad@bravura.se 0765125203 Jobbnummer
9589933