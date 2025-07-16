PA Designer
2025-07-16
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
As the tech firm that created the mobile world, and with more than 54,000 patents to our name, we've made it our business to make a mark. When joining our team at Ericsson you are empowered to learn, lead and perform at your best, shaping the future if technology. This is the place where you're welcomed as your own perfectly unique self and celebrated for the skills, talent and perspective you bring to the team.
Do you have a passion in radio and RF design? Are you in? We have several openings!
We are now looking for an Intermediate - or a Senior Power Amplifier (PA) Designer to our growing team. We are developing PAs for Ericsson future Radio Systems. We are working on all horizons: Research, pre-development, product development as well as after-market. The amplifiers covers all applicable power levels and frequencies used for mobile narrow band and broadband applications.
What you will do:
• You will take part in all kinds of activities that comes with the role
• You are since several years working with power amplifiers. You could e.g. discuss with a transistor vendor, a mobile infrastructure vendor, a university or a research institute.
• You are skilled in ADS and/or AWR. If you have experience in HFSS or others it 's positive.
• You are familiar with all kinds of lab equipment. If you are used to work with load-pull equipment it 's a bonus.
• You have experience of different PA modes and architectures.
• You are familiar with transistor technology and different device vendors. You might have experience with MCM or MMIC.
• You have experience in Innovation, GaN, wideband, volume production
• If might have any kind of experience with DPD or any other linearization techniques.
The skills you bring:
• Education: MS in electronics or engineering physics, or PhD PA related subject
• Domain experience: Minimum 5 years within PA design
• Business understanding
• Working with people and networking
• Innovating, adapting and responding to change
• Delivering results and meeting customer expectations
• Planning and Organizing
Additional Requirements:
The position is based in Stockholm Sweden, so you need to relocate to Sweden and be able to mainly work from office. Hybrid ways of working is implemented to some extent, but the Office is our main place of work. Ersättning
