Overhaul Project Manager
2025-08-15
A Snapshot of Your Day
The department for LTP and Overhaul Management consists of three teams. We are looking for an Overhaul Project Manager to join the team responsible for customers in Europe. We are looking for you who already are, or want to become, an experienced project manager and work in a stimulating project organization where you will have a significant responsibility and impact on the success of our business.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Responsible for planning and execution of major and minor site inspections on gas turbines.
* Knowing your assigned customers, their organization, key persons, culture and market.
* Structure and plan activities in the project well in time and according to the agreements that we have with our customers.
* Project progress reporting.
* Actively work with customer care and customer satisfaction in your projects.
* Lead a team consisting of technical sub project managers, logistics, field service and other departments.
* Collaboration with our Regional Entities.
* Some travel will be required.
What You Bring
* You have an open, flexible and can do-mindset.
* You're a social person with a positive and collaborative attitude.
* Project management, engineering, installation and commissioning are suitable backgrounds.
* You have knowledge about our products and our market.
* You understand risks and opportunities and through the right initiatives you can create win-win situations for Siemens Energy and the customer.
* You need to be fluent in Swedish and English (written and verbal). Other languages are considered an extra merit.
* Higher education or relevant work experience.
About the Team
The team responsible for customers in Europe is dynamic and collaborative, emphasizing project management excellence. Members are tasked with planning and executing site inspections on gas turbines, ensuring customer satisfaction, and leading cross-functional teams. With strong emphasis on understanding customer needs and fostering positive relationships, the team plays a crucial role in driving the success of Siemens Energy's projects in the region.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
