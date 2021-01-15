OTR Account Manager, Goodyear Sverige AB - Svensk Autorekrytering AB - Säljarjobb i Nyköping
OTR Account Manager, Goodyear Sverige AB
Svensk Autorekrytering AB / Säljarjobb / Nyköping
2021-01-15
Visa alla säljarjobb i Nyköping, Oxelösund, Trosa, Gnesta
Visa alla jobb hos Svensk Autorekrytering AB i Nyköping
Publiceringsdatum
2021-01-15
Dina arbetsuppgifter
Goodyear Sweden is developing it's sales organisation and we are therefore hiring an Account Manager to the OTR (Off the road) segment.
As Account Manager of our OTR products you are working with sales and account management in your district which covers the area from Stockholm down to Skåne including the west coast of Sweden. Your customers represent both retailers as well as end users. You will spend most of the time on the field giving support to both smaller and larger customers. Your responsibilities include sales, follow up, doing inventory of the clients tire fleet. You will also participate on events and trade fairs.
You will be part of a Nordic sales team and report to the Sales Manager OTR Nordics.
Din Profil
We would like to know more about you if you have a background from Sales of products like OTR Tires, Truck Tires or Construction Machines. Even Sales of PV Tires or Spare parts to Construction machines might draw our attention. The most important part is that you are familiar with the conditions of the end clients, tires or that you know the business from a reseller's point of view. You are a target oriented, self-driven and confident Account Manager. Your customers represent both small and large companies which makes it important that you can manage to communicate and adapt your sales approach depending on the customer's conditions. Skills and experience from negotiation is necessary and Key Account Management experience is a merit.
Goodyear is a global company therefore it is important that you are fluent in both Swedish and English.
You are used with reporting and handling orders in a CRM system. High skills in PC and ability to do sales administration is a request.
Om företaget
Goodyear Sverige AB is an American subsidiary which is marketing and distributing tires in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and the Baltics. We are 130 employees in our Nordic organisation, with over 70 sales reps working in the Nordic area. Our award-winning products with brands like Goodyear and Dunlop cover tire lines for both passenger as well as heavy vehicles. Read more about our company at www.goodyear.com
Kontaktuppgifter
In this recruitment we are cooperating with Autorekrytering and questions about the position and the recruitment process are handled by recruitment consultant Stefan Weman, phone 070- 622 63 81. Applications are processed continuously.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Ersättning
Fast lön + provision
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-03-14
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Svensk Autorekrytering AB
Jobbnummer
5526435
Sökord
Svensk Autorekrytering AB / Säljarjobb / Nyköping
2021-01-15
Visa alla säljarjobb i Nyköping, Oxelösund, Trosa, Gnesta
Visa alla jobb hos Svensk Autorekrytering AB i Nyköping
Publiceringsdatum
2021-01-15
Dina arbetsuppgifter
Goodyear Sweden is developing it's sales organisation and we are therefore hiring an Account Manager to the OTR (Off the road) segment.
As Account Manager of our OTR products you are working with sales and account management in your district which covers the area from Stockholm down to Skåne including the west coast of Sweden. Your customers represent both retailers as well as end users. You will spend most of the time on the field giving support to both smaller and larger customers. Your responsibilities include sales, follow up, doing inventory of the clients tire fleet. You will also participate on events and trade fairs.
You will be part of a Nordic sales team and report to the Sales Manager OTR Nordics.
Din Profil
We would like to know more about you if you have a background from Sales of products like OTR Tires, Truck Tires or Construction Machines. Even Sales of PV Tires or Spare parts to Construction machines might draw our attention. The most important part is that you are familiar with the conditions of the end clients, tires or that you know the business from a reseller's point of view. You are a target oriented, self-driven and confident Account Manager. Your customers represent both small and large companies which makes it important that you can manage to communicate and adapt your sales approach depending on the customer's conditions. Skills and experience from negotiation is necessary and Key Account Management experience is a merit.
Goodyear is a global company therefore it is important that you are fluent in both Swedish and English.
You are used with reporting and handling orders in a CRM system. High skills in PC and ability to do sales administration is a request.
Om företaget
Goodyear Sverige AB is an American subsidiary which is marketing and distributing tires in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and the Baltics. We are 130 employees in our Nordic organisation, with over 70 sales reps working in the Nordic area. Our award-winning products with brands like Goodyear and Dunlop cover tire lines for both passenger as well as heavy vehicles. Read more about our company at www.goodyear.com
Kontaktuppgifter
In this recruitment we are cooperating with Autorekrytering and questions about the position and the recruitment process are handled by recruitment consultant Stefan Weman, phone 070- 622 63 81. Applications are processed continuously.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Ersättning
Fast lön + provision
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-03-14
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Svensk Autorekrytering AB
Jobbnummer
5526435
Sökord