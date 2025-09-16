OTD Business Analyst
2025-09-16
To support our growing business, we are now looking for an OTD Business Analyst to join our Vehicle Operations team. In this role, you will report to the OTD Digital Solution Manager (Vehicle Operation) and be responsible for analyzing, supporting, and enhancing business processes and system functionalities for Order-to-Delivery (OTD) within the ERP environment.
What you'll do
Collect and confirm business requirements for OTD processes.
Translate business processes into functional specifications.
Collaborate with developers and testers to implement solutions.
Develop process documentation and workflow diagrams.
Act as the primary contact between operations teams and the GEMS Technical team.
Coordinate with the GEMS Technical team and SAP Applications Engineer to deliver end-to-end solutions.
Prepare business requirements documentation for the GEMS & SAP technical team in consultation with the Solution Architect.
Review PRD documentation from the technical team to ensure business requirements are met.
What you bring
A degree in Engineering, Business, or IT.
Minimum 5 years of experience in business analysis with ERP/SAP exposure.
Functional knowledge of logistics, delivery, and transport systems.
Proficiency in process modeling tools and standard documentation practices.
Your skills & mindset
Solid understanding of business processes.
Strong requirements documentation skills.
Excellent cross-functional communication.
Analytical and problem-solving mindset.
Project management experience.
Ability to adhere to delivery plans.
Business acumen and a structured approach.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-27
E-post: recruitment@zeekrtech.eu
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lynk & Co International AB
(org.nr 559151-8161)
Planetgatan 6 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9512292