OTA
2023-09-12
-Heroes do not grow on trees; they grow in Noor Engineering
Noor Engineering
Noor engineering aims to provide clients with high professional technical consultants. Our consultants are experts in their fields. Employees at Noor Engineering are proud of their employer.
Noor Engineering was founded at the end of 2015 and has 10 employees.
Vision:
Noor Engineering helps individuals and organizations to achieve success
Strategy:
We target excellence in everything we do. We are brave to work creatively with innovative solutions. We work with instant improvements and prioritize learning. We don't compete with low prices, we compete with maximizing added value.
Our Services
Our consultants have experience in world-class in the Automotive and Railway industries. We offer consultants in Testing, Test management, Software development, Project Management and Agile coaching.
Today's software development and testing environments are complex and challenging. Short delivery time scales, complex products to test and demanding customers. These challenges demand a well thought out project management practices and development and test way of working and smart test management practices.
One of the most important key success factors in any project is people skills. We offer solutions to strengthen people skills in testing, project management, SCRUM and agile testing.
Responsibilities and tasks
• Manage concept requirements for diagnostic management, over-the-air software download and remote diagnostics.
• Define signal interfaces and new communication concepts for Ethernet communication.
• Document and communicate root cause and/or relevant information on problems identified to responsible design area.
• Allocate requirements on components/ECUs.
• Provide concept support internally and to suppliers.
• Plan, prepare and execute test events together with internal and external stakeholders.
• Approve and support test specification development.
Requirements:
• B.Sc. or M.Sc. eng. and documented experience from automotive industry.
• System Safety (ISO26262).
• Vehicle electrical systems in general.
• Electrical architecture, electrical network and communication for Ethernet, Flexray, CAN, and LIN.
• Unified diagnostic services (UDS) - ISO 14229.
• Knowledge of Diagnostic communication over Internet Protocol (DoIP) - ISO 13400.
• In-vehicle communication and SW engineering.
Additional information:
• Travels for participating in expeditions and workshops are expected
• Each individual in our team has a high level of responsibility and mandate and is expected to be able to work both as a team player and autonomously Ersättning
