Organisation Development Specialist
2023-04-12
Are passionate about the future of work and talent acquisition?
At Swedbank you will have the opportunity to:
• Join an international team of Organization Development Specialists who together own processes, frameworks, and concepts in Talent Management for our home markets.
• Lead the design and development of two key processes that impact strategic and operational resourcing effectiveness, Strategic Workforce planning and Recruitment.
• Work cross-functionally to implement and measure the impact of new ways of working.
• Collaborate across HR, Business, Finance and Procurement to advise Group leadership team on how to strategically and effectively segment, identify, attract, and source critical talent segments (e.g. build our own talent, recruit, partner or automate) across our home markets.
• Build data-driven talent strategies for our target talent segments that influence our employer value proposition and employer branding.
• Lead the supplier and risk management of relevant systems, platforms, and tools.
What is needed in this role:
• Experience in influencing change and leading cross-functional teams in a matrix organization.
• Leading projects in data gathering, analysis and insight to provide recommendations and business cases to key decision makers.
• Excellent team-working, communication, presentation, and report writing skills.
• A digital mindset and experience in leading end-to-end process development and designing efficient, scalable, user-friendly and future-proof processes which can meet the organization's needs.
• Working knowledge of talent management and talent market trends, preferably in our home markets; Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
• Working experience of supplier and risk management.
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support the continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
make a difference to how we plan, source and recruit talent effectively across our home markets to better empower the many people and businesses to create a better future." -Jennifer Florido, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 23.04.2023.
Location: Stockholm HQ, Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Jennifer Florido
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund +46 858590288
If you are employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3 350-5050 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3 000-4 500 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3 750-5 650 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
