Order Admin to Samsung
2025-09-17
We are now helping Samsung Nordics find a driven, supportive, and well-organized Order Administrator for an exciting full-time position at their Stockholm office! The assignment runs from January 1, 2026, to September 30, 2026.
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done for 70 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success.
We are now looking to strengthen up our team with a new colleague who enjoys teamwork and a good laugh with a bunch of funny people (because thats what we are!). We are working in a fast-moving company with securing our existing and incoming orders, we have regular contact with direct buying customers and securing the forecast short-term. In this position you will work closely in collaboration with Supply Chain Management, Logistics, Sales and our customers.
What will this role achieve?
You will be the key link for our customers, connecting the dots between delivery and sales to secure a smooth information flow and keep our customers satisfied. Meaning securing a professional flow of information between all parties. As a spider in our team web, you will have close cooperation with both customers and internal operations.
What will be the jobs scope? Handling both short time forecast, orders and price information to our customers. You will monitor our supply situation together with Supply Chain Management to secure alignment between forecast and orders in SAP and our GSCM (Global Supply Chain Management system).
Release extended warranties and licenses
Weekly forecast updates
Building long-term relation with our team as well as our customers.
Act professional and representative
Provide accurate and timely information to customers
Service minded
Active drive improvement of order process with customers
What do we need for this role? 1-2 years related experience from - Order administration and/or sales (i.e. junior key account manager, inside sales) - Sales planning - Logistic - SCM
Office package, mainly Excel (high level).
Strong knowledge of Enterprise Portal experience, preferably from SAP or any other ERP system
Process skills, thinks and works with a strong process approach.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and Swedish
Attributes:
Supporting and Co-operating
Supports others and shows respect and positive regard for them in social situations.
Puts people first, working effectively with individuals and teams, clients and staff.
Behaves consistently with clear personal values that complement those of the organisation
Analysing and Interpreting
Shows evidence of clear analytical thinking.
Gets to the heart of complex problems and issues.
Applies own expertise effectively. Quickly learns new technology. Communicates well in writing.
Organising and Executing
Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organised way.
Follows directions and procedures.
Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product the agreed standards.
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry, there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates tempo, change and to take own initiatives.
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
