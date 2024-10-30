Oracle DevOps Engineer
Cognizant Technology Solutions Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-10-30
What makes Cognizant a unique place to work? The combination of rapid growth and an international and innovative environment! This is creating a lot of opportunities for people like YOU - people with an entrepreneurial spirit who want to make a difference in this world.
At Cognizant, together with your colleagues from all around the world, you will collaborate on creating solutions for the world's leading companies and help them become more flexible, more innovative, and successful. And this is your chance to be part of the success story: we are looking for an Oracle DevOps Engineer to join our DevOps team.
What will you be doing
As part of a DevOps team you will be building, supporting, migrating, and automating the Oracle environment on Exadata Cloud at Customer (ExaCC). Products supported within that environment include Oracle databases, Oracle Enterprise Manager, Oracle Key Vault and ExaCC.
You engineer the solution to build ExaCC platform to be complaint to regulatory requirements. You will be extensively working on Oracle Database migrations to ExaCC. A part of the workload will be developing the infrastructure as code to support CI/CD pipeline based on products such as Git, Jenkins, Ansible and Python. Your day-to-day activities range from actual engineering the Database migrations and coding automation scripts, but also engineering new or adapted solutions for customer organization. As part of the migration delivery team, you will also be responsible for configuration of monitoring, maximum availability architecture (MAA) and support during and after the cutover window. You work closely together with other teams and the Product Owner.
Who are you
You are an experienced Oracle DBA with Exadata/ExaCC knowledge and like to work in a DevOps team in a complex environment
You love challenges and really motivated to achieve the project
You love automation challenges
You understand that the "Oracle Cloud & Engineered Systems" will be a very large part of any infrastructure solution
You see the big-picture but like to go in the details to solve complex integration issues
You are a team player, but also a self-starter/self-organizing and resilient
You love to give and receive constructive feedback, since continuous improvement is one of your drivers.
Requirements
You need to have thorough experience of Oracle RDBMS Technology stack products and in Oracle Database migrations. Additionally, you also need:
Extensive experience of MAA and Oracle Exadata/ExaCC
Knowledge of Oracle Enterprise Manager, Oracle Enterprise Linux, and virtualization
Good experience with CI/CD Pipeline, automation (Ansible, Git, Jenkins, and Python
Working experience on Oracle Performance Tuning and on Oracle Key Vault
You possess good communication skills and are transparent about your work within the team
Experience with DevOps, Scrum, working in an agile way
What you can expect
Become part of a the 'flag ship' success story - We go through enormous growth!
Based in the Nordics - we have offices in Norway, Denmark and Sweden in an European and Global network
Organization driven by technology - We have a tremendous technology backbone
Open, 'can do' team spirit
Environment where you can make your own ideas reality
