Optimization of intercritical annealing temperature for improved toughness
2024-09-20
Thesis work
Are you interested in an exciting thesis work in our company? Now you have the chance to study the effect of intercritical annealing on plate properties. The work will have a focus on laboratory work with a theoretical follow up. In order to succeed with the project we believe that you are a curious and committed person with an interest in the connection between process-microstructure-properties. Location Oxelösund.
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free by around 2030. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
About the thesis work
SSAB's world leading plate is mainly produced by reheating, quench and tempering after the rolling process. This work will focus on finding the optimum intercritical heat treatment before the quench and tempering process that results in the best toughness of the plate. The project will include a literature survey, heat treatment in laboratory furnaces, metallography, and thermodynamic calculations.
Extent: 20 weeks full time work (30 hp)
Time period: January - June 2025 on site.
Following steps are suggested
Literature survey
Develop a project plan with activity list
Run the experiments
Continuous evaluation of the results
Written and oral presentation of the results (in Swedish or English)
About You
In order to succeed with the project we believe that you are a curious and committed person with an interest in the connection between process-microstructure-properties.
You need to have the right academic merits in order to be allowed to perform a Master thesis work. Maybe in materials science or physics.
Proficiency in Swedish or English, both written and spoken, is mandatory.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Interview
3. Come and meet us
4. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about the thesis work?
Please contact Magnus Andersson, Manager Product Development, magnus.andersson4@ssab.com
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 155 254 000.
Words from one of your supervisors
"My name is Magnus Andersson and I will be one of your supervisors during your thesis work. I made a PhD at Royal institute of Technology focused on iron-based shape memory alloys in 1997. Since then I have worked with R&D and product development at different metal producing companies and at a research institute. I am now the manager of the product development team in Oxelösund. I will be fantastic to be part of your thesis work at SSAB."
SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company that builds a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world through value added steel products and services. Working with our partners, SSAB has developed SSAB Fossil-freeTM steel and plans to reinvent the value chain from the mine to the end customer, largely eliminating carbon dioxide emissions from our own operations. SSAB ZeroTM, a largely carbon emission-free steel based on recycled steel, further strengthens SSAB's leadership position and our comprehensive, sustainable offering independent of the raw material. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki. Join us on our journey! www.ssab.com,
