Operations Manager
2025-03-04
Are you an ambitious individual with a passion for operational excellence and strategic innovation in the agricultural sector? Do you thrive on the challenge of driving growth and efficiency in a startup environment focused on climate resilience? If yes, then OlsAro might be your next challenge.
About Us
We are Olsaro Crop Biotech, a pioneering trait development startup dedicated to developing solutions that empower agriculture to withstand in a changing climate. Our focus is on enhancing crop resilience through innovative genetic materials and breeding strategies, with a first focus on wheat. From tackling abiotic stresses like salinity and heat to improving nitrogen use efficiency, we are at the forefront of pre-breeding innovation to support resilience and global food security.
Having managed successful seed funding, we are scaling our efforts both technologically and commercially, aiming for food system resilience for future generations.
Role Overview
One of our colleagues in the Olsaro team is going on maternity leave, so we head for strengthening our capacities with a temporary position.
As our Operations Manager you will be pivotal in driving operational efficiency and advancing business development. Working closely with the CEO, you'll play a key role in prioritizing and executing strategic initiatives while optimizing internal processes. This position offers an exceptional opportunity to shape the future of a fast-growing startup.
Key Responsibilities
Collaborate with the CEO to manage daily operations and strategic initiatives.
Enhance operational processes for maximum efficiency and alignment with business goals.
Ensure seed shipment to our field trial partners globally, including phytosanitary processes and seed shipment coordination.
Identify, apply for, and manage public funding opportunities.
Develop and execute communication strategies to showcase OlsAro's mission and innovations.
Foster new business opportunities, partnerships, and collaborations.
Optimize internal systems, including field trial pipelines, seed multiplication, and project management.
Prepare performance reports with actionable insights for improvement.
Qualifications
Master's degree in Business Administration, Operations Management, or related fields; biotech or agronomic knowledge is a plus.
Analytical and strategic thinker with a track record of improving operational efficiency.
Proven experience in business operations, project management, or business development, ideally in biotech or agriculture.
Strong skills in structuring processes and making complex information accessible.
Demonstrated success in public funding applications and grant management.
Excellent communication and presentation abilities, engaging diverse audiences.
Ability to adapt quickly, prioritize tasks, and manage time effectively in a fast-paced environment.
Proactive mindset with a commitment to sustainability and agricultural innovation.
Position Details
Type: Full-time, 10 months temporary position, strengthening team during a maternity leave. With the possibility of extension.
Start Date: From 1st of May, 2025 (flexible based on candidate availability)
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden (Medicinaregatan 9C).
Application deadline: 2025-03-23
This is a full-time position.
