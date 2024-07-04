Operations Manager
Our company is established with the purpose of providing specialized IT consulting services in Gothenburg, Sweden. Our decision to establish this company stems from the growing demand for expertise in the field of connected car systems, particularly in the thriving automotive industry of Gothenburg.
Our mission is to deliver exceptional IT consulting services, leveraging our expertise in connected car systems, to assist companies in optimizing their IT infrastructure and driving innovation in the automotive industry. We aim to become a trusted advisor, offering tailored solutions that align with our clients' goals and objectives. To continue our ambitious growth journey, we seek more great people to join us. Are you one of them?
As the Operations Manager, you will support the business by managing the international DevOps teams in both Sweden and China and carrying out various activities related to the Internet of Vehicles system to ensure that operations and maintenance works are actively carried out with the company to ensure that our products meet customer requirements. You'll be motivated to propose and develop new efficient processes and routines to drive our work forward.
In short, in this role your operation knowledge and communication skills are essential, and it is expected that you are used to manage many stakeholders simultaneously to drive the operation and maintenance effectively.
Who You Are
To thrive in this role, you will need to be structured and motivated by playing a role that requires independent problem solving in an international and technology-influenced environments between Europe and China. While you're looking at the big picture with your colleagues, you also need to feel motivated and committed to the issues you're working on.
You work well with others and know how to convey complex concepts to a wide range of stakeholders. Your communication style is clear and inclusive.
Responsibilities
• Drive activities to implement the company incident reporting process.
• Drive quality improvements in the international operational framework.
• Support the business with method and structure regarding operational management on Sweden and China operation teams.
• Planning, coordination, and follow-up of incident workshops with different parts of the business.
• Incident reporting to the Stakeholders.
Qualifications
• Relevant academic degree in IT or equivalent, i.e. other formal qualification within Computer Science, Software Engineering.
• At least 10 years' experience on operation and management of cloud systems, preferably in large/complex organizations.
• Strong inter-personal skills and you find it easy to interact with people on different organizational levels. You communicate effectively and are able to explain complex matters with business interests.
• Team player with good co-operation skills. You possess self-leadership and are able to work round obstacles to achieve results.
• Fluent in English and Chinese, both verbally and written.
What we offer
• Hybrid/remote work environment - you will be part of a team based in Gothenburg that values collaboration and communication, regardless of location.
• Professional growth - to work with the most talented developers internationally in the industry.
• Modern technology - we invest in the latest technologies and tools, and we encourage our team members to share their ideas and take ownership of their work to form a collaborative environment.
• Innovation - to work on exciting projects that push the boundaries of our industry and make a real impact.
• Commitment to quality - a dynamic and forward-thinking company that values profitable and long-term development quality.
Location
While we have an office in Gothenburg. Our workplace is on the 2nd floor in the most modern building in the Gothenburg - Uni3, which offers the best work environment in this city.
Excited?
If you are excited about being part of a successful team, we encourage you to apply for this position.
