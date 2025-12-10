Operations Digital Analyst / Data Engineer
2025-12-10
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
Gävle
Role Purpose
We are now seeking a dynamic and self-driven Operations Operations Digital Analyst / Data Engineer to join our digital operations team in Gävle. This role blends data analysis and data engineering, ideal for someone who enjoys working independently, thrives on solving complex problems, and brings fresh, innovative ideas to the table.
You'll be the sole digital analyst in the team working across multiple projects and collaborate with cross-functional teams to optimize workflows, automate processes, and deliver impactful insights that support strategic decision-making.
Operations Digital Analyst / Data Engineer Responsibilities:
Design and build interactive dashboards using Power BI
Develop and maintain data pipelines using Azure Data Factory
Automate workflows using Power Platform tools (Power Automate, Power Apps)
Translate technical data insights into clear, actionable information for non-technical stakeholders
Support cross-functional teams with data-driven solutions
Collaborate with stakeholders to identify opportunities for process optimization and efficiency improvements
Contribute to the development of scalable data solutions
Apply problem-solving skills to troubleshoot data issues and improve system performance
What We're Looking For
A creative thinker with fresh ideas and a passion for innovation
Someone who can work independently and manage multiple projects
A strong communicator who can translate technical insights into business value
Necessary requirement of the Operations Digital Analyst / Data Engineer
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Data Science, Business Intelligence, Computer Science, or Industrial Engineering
3+ years experience with Power BI
Proficiency in Microsoft Power Platform tools (Power Automate, Power Apps)
Experience with workflow automation and pipeline building
Working knowledge of Python and SQL
Familiarity with Azure Data Factory and Databricks
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Experience in dashboard development and data visualization
A mindset for optimization and continuous improvement
Ability to communicate complex technical concepts to a non-technical audience
About Kirby Group Engineering
Kirby Group Engineering is an international multi-disciplinary engineering services contractor and leading provider of high-value engineering services to a number of 'blue chip' companies. Operating across Ireland, the UK and Europe, Kirby has become the engineering service provider of choice in growth segments such as pharmaceuticals, data centres and power transmission and distribution. Our culture is innovative, collaborative and performance focused. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to grow and develop in a company committed to developing talent and rewarding performance.
