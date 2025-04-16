Operations controller
Om Scanspac
Scanspac är ledande producent av färdigblandat spackel i Europa och arbetar aktivt med utveckling, innovation och miljöfrågor för att kunna utveckla nästa generation av system för ytbehandling av väggar och tak. Scanspac har cirka 70 anställda på sina tre fabriker i Sverige, i Glanshammar, Sala och Almby. Som en del av Saint-Gobain och Scanspac, erbjuds du som anställd mycket goda möjligheter till kompetensutveckling och vidareutveckling i en internationell koncern. www.dalapro.se
En del av Saint-Gobain
Tillsammans med Weber, Gyproc och Isover ingår Dalapro i Saint-Gobain Sweden AB som är en del av koncernen Saint-Gobain - med 360 års erfarenhet av material och byggnadslösningar med hög innovationsgrad. Hos oss blir du en del av en inkluderande arbetskultur som präglas av respekt och mångfald. Vi tillhör Byggnadsämnesförbundet och har kollektivavtal med IF Metall, Unionen, Sveriges Ingenjörer och Ledarna.
Alla varumärken inom Saint-Gobain styrs av ett gemensamt syfte: "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".
The Role in General
This role focuses on strengthening financial control and structure within a fast-moving production environment. As part of the Production Management Team, you will contribute to building and maintaining efficient financial processes that support both day-to-day operations and long-term development.
The role is part of the dedicated Finance team, currently consisting of a Finance Manager and a Controller and will also cooperate with the group finance support functions.
Main Areas of Responsibility
• Act as a key member of the Production Management Team, working closely with the Production Director, Site Managers, Technical Project Lead, and WCM Coordinator.
• Finance & Reporting
• Contribute to monthly closings and financial reporting, with responsibility for variable and fixed factory costs, including deviation analysis versus budget and prior year.
• Partner with accounting departments and Shared Service Centers to manage closing processes, validate accruals and provisions, and ensure accurate valuation of the P&L and Balance Sheet.
• Follow up on production performance, production costs, margins, and capital expenditure (CapEx) administration and calculations.
• Operational Collaboration & Improvement
• Collaborate with Production, R&D, and Supply Chain on improvement initiatives related to products, production processes, and working capital efficiency, as part of our World Class Manufacturing (WCM) development.
• Support forecast, budget and long-range planning (LRP), particularly regarding cost inputs and raw material assumptions.
• Systems & Development
• Depending on your background, the role may also include involvement in our ongoing transition from the current ERP system (Pyramid) and BI tool (QlikView) to group-wide platforms (SAP and Power BI).
Candidate Profile
We are looking for an analytical individual with a strong drive to complete tasks. A university degree in Business Administration, Industrial Engineering, or a comparable discipline is preferred. Candidates should ideally have 1-3 years of experience in finance or controlling; however, recent graduates with a high level of motivation and potential for development are also encouraged to apply.
At Saint-Gobain, we invest in our people. You will be supported with the mentorship and guidance needed to develop in the role.
Terms
18-month fixed-term contract with the possibility of extension to a permanent position. The position is based in Glanshammar.
Application
Don't hesitate to apply today, as applications are processed continuously. But apply at the latest on April den 30th 2025.
If you have any questions, please contact our Recruiting Manager Dennis Nilvér at dennis.nilver@saint-gobain.com
