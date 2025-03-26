Operations Center Specialist / Engineer
Schibsted Media Products & Technology AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-03-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Schibsted Media Products & Technology AB i Stockholm
Schibsted Media strengthens democratic societies through independent, high-quality journalism. With leading media brands such as Aftenposten, VG, Svenska Dagbladet, and Aftonbladet, we empower millions of people across the Nordics to make informed decisions every day.
As part of our newly established IT organisation, the Operations Center Specialist plays a critical role in ensuring the stability and performance of our systems-so our journalists and teams can stay focused on delivering trustworthy news.
If you're proactive, detail-oriented, and passionate about seamless IT operations, this might be the role for you.
What you'll do
As an Operations Center Specialist, you will monitor and manage Schibsted Media's IT infrastructure to ensure high availability, strong performance, and rapid incident resolution. You'll work at the core of our operations, using best-in-class monitoring tools, collaborating with technical teams, and contributing to continuous improvement initiatives.
This is a role where your vigilance and coordination skills help keep the heart of our media operation running smoothly-24/7.
Your main responsibilities will be to:
Monitor and manage critical systems and infrastructure to ensure smooth operation
Use monitoring tools to detect system anomalies, performance issues, or potential security threats
Respond to incidents in real time-investigating, resolving, or escalating as needed
Follow and improve best practices in collaboration with Infrastructure, Service Desk, and Service Managers
Document incidents, actions taken, and resolutions in our incident management system
Generate and review system performance reports to identify trends and improvement areas
Provide updates and status reports to leadership on incidents and overall system health
Support business continuity by participating in disaster recovery planning and testing
Maintain a detailed knowledge base of procedures, troubleshooting steps, and escalation paths
Collaborate across IT, Security, and Development teams to ensure aligned responses and long-term solutions
What we're looking for
You're someone who thrives in dynamic environments where every second counts. You're calm under pressure, analytical, and eager to continuously improve how things are done. You're not just reactive-you think proactively and systematically.
We believe you bring:
Experience in system monitoring, incident management, and operations support
Familiarity with monitoring tools and platforms
A structured approach to incident resolution, documentation, and escalation
Ability to work across technical teams to support operational and business goals
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to prioritise effectively
Experience in tracking performance metrics and identifying areas for optimisation
A collaborative and communicative mindset-you know how to keep stakeholders informed
An interest in operational excellence and improving processes for long-term impact
Nice to have:
Knowledge of ITIL processes or similar frameworks
Experience in disaster recovery planning and business continuity procedures
Understanding of media operations or high-availability environments
Previous experience working in an Operations Center or NOC/SOC team
Why join Schibsted?
At Schibsted, we believe that great people build great technology-and that great technology enables great journalism. We foster a culture of openness, learning, and collaboration. You'll work with a diverse team that values integrity, inclusion, and continuous improvement.
Make a real difference by supporting the systems behind independent journalism.
Apply today and become part of a team that powers the newsrooms of tomorrow.
Independent Journalism - That's our business
Schibsted Media Group includes some of the strongest media brands in the Nordics, including VG, Aftenposten, E24, Bergens Tidende, Stavanger Aftenblad, Aftonbladet, Svenska Dagbladet, Omni, and Podme.
Every day, nearly seven million people turn to our editorial media to stay informed, engaged, and entertained through text, audio, images, and video. The trust of our users is crucial to us. To maintain this trust, we prioritise truth, verifiability, and transparency.
Our 2,800 employees are based in Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger, Stockholm, Helsinki, Krakow, and Gdansk. We rely on all of them to succeed, through close collaboration across editorial teams, product and technology environments, and subscription and advertising units.
What began as Christian Schibsted's small printing business in Christiania (now Oslo) in 1839 has grown into one of the leading media companies in the Nordics. For nearly two centuries, our journalism has empowered people, built communities, exposed abuses of power, and strengthened democracies. Our democracies depend on independent journalism. That's our business. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Schibsted Media Products & Technology AB
(org.nr 559463-5061), https://schibstedmedia.com/ Arbetsplats
Schibsted Jobbnummer
9246390