Operational Purchaser
2025-06-03
The Opportunity
We are looking for a curious and motivated employee to our Purchase department for Surge Arrester unit in Ludvika. You will be part of our newly formed SCM and Purchase team, consisting of skilled and driven colleagues. We value a positive work culture, delivering results while enjoying our work.
As an Operational purchaser, you will be responsible for purchasing selected materials and products to our production. You will collaborate closely with various departments, including Production, Planning, Order Management, and Engineering.
The Surge Arrester unit are in a growth phase where we believe that you can contribute to our interesting journey.
How you'll make an impact
Placing purchase orders in our system (SAP and others) for your area of responsibility.
Responsible for follow-up and OTD of the deliveries.
Collaborating with suppliers including forecasting.
Actively participating in meetings with related departments.
Analyzing of material consumption and propose update of master data in SAP.
Contributing to the development of our internal processes.
Your Background
Several years of experience in manufacturing industry.
You take ownership, are structured, goal-oriented, and strive for continuous improvement.
A team player with a solution-driven mindset.
Strong analytical skills, helping you define and prioritize tasks for the best of the unit.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Experience from manufacturing industry is considered positive.
Knowledge of SAP or similar ERP systems is a plus.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting managers Karina Larsson karina.larsson@hitachienergy.com
and Tomas Arnoldsson tomas.arnoldsson@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting managers Karina Larsson karina.larsson@hitachienergy.com and Tomas Arnoldsson tomas.arnoldsson@hitachienergy.com, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson +46 107 38 25 17; Unionen: Michael Fosselius +46 107 38 46 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollestedt +46 10 7387043. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Antra Volujevica antra.volujevica@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-29
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 31 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9372319