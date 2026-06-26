Operational Buyer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ludvika
2026-06-26
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
Join the Capacitors Factory in Ludvika as an Operational Buyer and become part of a growing Supply Chain team. In this role, you ensure the availability of components needed for customer deliveries and daily production. You work closely with colleagues in planning, production, quality, engineering, and sales. We are building a strong foundation for future growth, and you will play an important role in shaping and improving our purchasing processes. This role offers an excellent opportunity to develop your skills, contribute to real business impact, and grow within a collaborative and supportive environment.
"We're looking for someone who's curious, motivated, and ready to grow with us. This is a great opportunity to make a real impact in a dynamic and supportive team." – Aswin Devanathan, SCM Manager
How you'll make an impact
Monitor MRP messages daily and place purchase orders based on system recommendations and production requirements.
Follow up on order confirmations and deliveries to ensure suppliers meet agreed timelines and terms.
Maintain and optimize procurement parameters in the ERP system, such as safety stock, reorder points and lot sizes.
Collaborate with Production Planners and Strategic Buyers to analyze consumption trends, adjust inventory levels, and implement stock reduction initiatives in line with operational demand.
Partner with Strategic Buyers to ensure supplier performance in delivery, quality, and flexibility, and proactively resolve and escalate issues when needed.
Collaborate with logistics, warehouse, and Accounts Payable teams to ensure timely goods receipt and accurate invoice handling, resolving discrepancies when needed.
Drive continuous improvements in the procure-to-pay process to increase efficiency, support supplier collaboration, and reduce costs.
Uphold Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, taking accountability for actions and fostering a culture of care and responsibility toward colleagues and the business.
Your background
Bachelor's degree in engineering or a related field
3–5 years of experience in operational purchasing or a similar role
Proficiency in SAP MM module or other ERP systems, and MS Office tools
Strong leadership and negotiation skills
Structured, responsible, and improvement-focused mindset
Team player with a solution-oriented approach
Fluent in English; Swedish is an advantage
What we offer
Flexible working arrangements
Collective agreement
Health and wellness allowance
Career growth within a global organization
Mentorship during onboarding
Learning and development opportunities
Diverse workplace with 70+ nationalities represented in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
Don't hesitate – apply today and let us learn more about you and the unique contributions you can bring to our team!
Please note that applications will be reviewed by mid-August due to the summer vacation period.
Reruiting Manager Aswin Devanathan, aswin.devanathan@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives – Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107 38 25 17; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107 387 043; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107 38 46 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Sara Wendel, sara.wendel@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9980027