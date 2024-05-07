Operation and Execution Transport Manager
2024-05-07
HVDC is now looking for an Operation and Execution Transport Manager to join the team. In this role, you will be the Manager for Transport and Logistics Planners (Execution and Operations), and you will have approximately +10 direct reporting in Sweden, and total +20 collaborators within the globe to steer, lead, motivate and develop. This means you have the overall functional responsibility and ownership of objectives, KPIs (among others on time delivery, increasing financial impact during execution), processes, continuous improving initiatives (including productivity and digitalization) and administrative tasks. In this role, you will be part of the global Transport, Trade and Logistics team reporting directly to the SCM Manager, Global Transport, Trade & Logistics at HVDC.
We are looking for you who thrive in an autonomous role and who would like to work with and develop people. You should also live by Hitachi Energy's Leadership Pillars, Integrity, Health & Safety and compliance principles which means live our vision, work together, deliver promises and develop people, while being compliant with current export control and sanctions, as well as customs compliance requirements.
Your Responsibilities
You are overall responsible for the deliverables, both finished good to Site and documentation, for HVDC projects, including resource planning (medium and long term) and allocation based on the forecast of projects in collaboration with global organization. In addition, relentless execution proactive planning, monitoring and following-up are the keys for success.
You will have a key role interacting with HVDC stakeholders in project execution (among others Engineering, Documentation control, Controllers, Sub-PMs, Quality and within the SCM function) and you support the function in change management, fostering a culture where change is encouraged and well managed - includes driving and/or supporting improvement initiatives.
You are responsible for personnel assessments and review, target setting, while identifying people's development area, key competencies are and succession plan.
Your Background
Experience in Transport, Trade and Logistics and Supply Chain with a proven leadership experience.
Familiar to work in a global organization with large projects, working close to several stakeholders and in a multicultural and challenging business environment.
Hands-on, independent, and results-oriented attitude with high focus on continuous improvement, while setting challenging goals and seeing them be realized.
Strong leadership skills and good communication skills are required, both as a leader of your team as well as to build networks with internal and external stakeholders.
Excellent written and spoken English is required, with proven skills in communication and Power Point. Knowledge of Swedish, both written then oral, is a plus.
Additional Information
The role can be based in Ludvika or Västerås, Sweden.
Welcome to apply latest by May 26th. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
If you have any questions, please contact Talent Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com
