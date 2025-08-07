Onsite Laboratory Specialist
VWR International AB/Avantor, AstraZeneca Mölndal / Laborantjobb / Mölndal Visa alla laborantjobb i Mölndal
2025-08-07
Avantor is seeking a highly motivated Onsite Laboratory Specialist to join our team at the AstraZeneca site in Mölndal to support the iLab team. The AstraZeneca iLab is a prototype of a fully automated medicinal chemistry laboratory, which is propelling the design-make-test-analyse cycle (DMTA) of drug discovery to new heights of efficiency. This role, will provide essential laboratory support during a maternity leave replacement, making it an ideal opportunity for those looking to expand their skills in a dynamic research environment.
Location: Mölndal
Employment Type: Full-Time, 1-Year Fixed Term
Why Join Us
Flexible working hours
Extended holiday benefits
Chance to gain hands-on experience in scientific research and lab operations
Collaborative, high-performance team environment
About the Role
As an Onsite Laboratory Specialist, you will support compound handling, liquid dispensing, quality control, and data management for biological building blocks (BBs). You'll work closely with research teams and support functions to ensure efficient lab operations, proper documentation, and a safe working environment. Key responsibilities include:
Managing BB procurement, preparation, appropriate tube shipment
Quality control of BB and corresponding documentation upon arrival
Reformatting of BBs using automated liquid lab equipment
Registration and inventory of BB in iLab database
Supporting DEL synthesis and coordinating internal BB deliveries
Assisting with SOP updates and cross-team lab support
Maintaining lab safety standards and environmental compliance
Collaborating with scientists and stakeholders across functions
Who We're Looking For
We're seeking candidates with a scientific background, attention to detail, and a proactive, collaborative mindset. Familiarity with automated lab systems (e.g. Tecan, Biomek, Hamilton), quality control processes, and chemical inventory systems is preferred. Training will be provided for the right candidate.
This role offers a unique opportunity to gain valuable experience in a regulated lab setting and contribute to meaningful research.
Apply today and be part of a team that supports scientific progress through precision and collaboration. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare VWR International AB
(org.nr 556124-8153), https://careers.avantorsciences.com/global/en/job/R-167187/Onsite-Laboratory-Specialist Arbetsplats
VWR International AB/Avantor, AstraZeneca Mölndal Jobbnummer
9449896