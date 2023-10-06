Online Sales Enablement Specialist To Thule Group
We are currently seeking a new colleague to join us in the role as Online Sales Enablement Specialist. A highly interesting role in a dynamic environment, where you will work with a great team of people and help us to elevate our sales and training processes! Be part of an environment with strong teamwork, where we strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another!
YOU WILL
Join our EROW Sales team, where you will play a crucial part in enhancing the effectiveness of our sales teams by driving the adoption and improvement of our online sales tools. As the primary point of contact and go-to expert for our online sales tools, your main focus will revolve around two key platforms: Thule.net and Thule Academy. Thule.net houses our sales planning tool and the sales catalogue builder, which are essential for streamlining sales processes and providing accurate product information to our customers. Additionally, Thule Academy serves as our learning management platform, hosting our comprehensive product sales trainings.
Your responsibilities will include training sales teams on tool functionalities, monitoring tool usage and adoption rates, and ensuring that the content and data within the tools are kept fresh and up to date. Some of your other areas of responsibility:
Conduct training sessions to educate sales teams on the effective use of the tools, ensuring they are equipped with the knowledge to leverage their full potential
Identify areas for improvement and implement strategies to increase tool engagement
Proactively gather feedback from sales teams to identify pain points, challenges, and opportunities for tool enhancements
Provide ongoing support and troubleshooting for sales teams, addressing any tool-related issues or concerns
Stay up to date with industry trends and best practices in sales enablement and technology, bringing new ideas and innovative approaches to the team
YOU ARE
We are looking for someone that takes pride in being on top and feel personally committed to delivering a great result. We value excellent communication and interpersonal skills, and your ability to build strong relationships with sales teams and cross-functional stakeholders. Furthermore, strong problem-solving skills and the ability to proactively identify and address issues is important. You are also self-motivated and proactive, with the ability to work independently and drive initiatives forward in a fast-paced environment.
We expect you to have some years of experience in sales enablement or a similar role. You also bring in-depth knowledge of online sales tools and platforms, with a strong understanding of their functionalities and capabilities. Proven ability to deliver engaging and effective training sessions to diverse audiences is crucial, and other important parts are having a detail-oriented and analytical mindset. You hold a Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, Information Systems, or related field. Full professional proficiency in English is needed and full professional proficiency in Swedish is highly meritorious.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Artan Bitiqi at artan.bitiqi@nexergroup.com
or call +46 723 61 28 44 should you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
THULE GROUP AS AN EMPLOYER
Thule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Juvenile & Pet Products (strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and products to bring your dog), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage and camera bags).
Thule Group has about 2,600 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2022, sales amounted to SEK 10.1 billion.www.thulegroup.com Ersättning
