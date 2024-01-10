One doctoral studentship in the Study of Religions
2024-01-10
Södertörn University welcomes doctoral proposals in the Study of Religions, to be conducted within the research project: "Experimenting with Traditions: The Life and Afterlife of 20th Century Jewish Intellectual Culture in the Baltic Sea Region", funded by the Foundation for Baltic and East European Studies (länka till projektet i projektdatabasen). This project explores the philosophical, theological, and literary developments within the Jewish minority of the Baltic Sea region in the first half of the 20th century. It examines how the encounter between Rabbinic-Hassidic thought and Enlightenment philosophy gave rise to unique intellectual experiments, combining religious and philosophical traditions into new forms of thought and expression. The aim of the project is to trace, describe, and explain these accomplishments, from within the tensions between margin and centre, minority and majority, national belonging and diaspora, and relate them to the larger context of Eastern European Rabbinic learning culture, and to the survival and reappearance of prewar Jewish philosophical and religious thought in intellectual developments into the present, especially in non-hegemonic discourses such as feminism and post-colonial thought.
The Study of Religions at Södertörn University is a research environment for the non-confessional, historical, ethnographic and social scientific study of religions worldwide. Important focus areas in our research are various aspects of religious pluralism in the Baltic Sea region and Eastern Europe. The Study of Religions is taught at all levels, from Bachelor's courses and Master's programmes to doctoral studies. The Study of Religions is also an important part of multidisciplinary programmes at Södertörn University. For more information, see https://www.sh.se/english/sodertorn-university/research/our-research/the-study-of-religions
The Study of Religions is part of the Historical Studies research area at Södertörn University, an area of the humanities in which aspects of society, culture and heritage are studied from different perspectives. The area is characterised by an empirical and theoretical focus on societal and cultural change, and long time perspectives. Historical Studies includes five subject areas for doctoral studies: Archaeology, Ethnology, History, History of Ideas, and the Study of Religions. For more information, see Historical Studies - Södertörns högskola.
Description of the doctoral position: The project to be undertaken by the successful candidate will focus on the dissemination of works by specific Jewish thinkers in a selected region of Eastern Europe, which had a sizeable Jewish population in the early 20th century, such as the present-day Lithuania, Poland, or Ukraine. The task will be to study how these works were translated, published, and distributed throughout the region, by identifying and analysing hubs and agents who were instrumental to this dissemination (such as publishers, literary agents, libraries, private collectors, or institutions of Jewish learning).
The successful applicant will write their thesis as part of the research project "Experimenting with Traditions: The Life and Afterlife of 20th Century Jewish Intellectual Culture in the Baltic Sea Region". For more information about this project as a whole, please contact the project manager (see below).
Entry requirements
The general entry requirements are:
1. a second-cycle qualification,
2. fulfilled requirements for courses comprising at least 240 credits, of which at least 60 credits were awarded in the second-cycle, or
3. substantially equivalent knowledge acquired in some other way in Sweden or abroad.
The Faculty Board may permit an exemption from the general entry requirements for an individual applicant, if there are special grounds. (Ordinance 2010:1064)
Specific entry requirements
The specific entry requirements are met by someone who has knowledge equivalent to 90 credits in the Study of Religions or a closely related subject, including a degree project worth at least 15 credits at Master's level. (Confessional religious education is not a qualification for the position.) Prerequisites for undertaking the degree programme are the ability to assimilate scientific work in English and to command the language necessary for work on the thesis.
An additional requirement for this position is proven language skills in one or more Eastern European languages relevant to the doctoral project outlined above. These language skills must be sufficient to be able to successfully conduct the outlined project.
Admission and employment
This position includes admission to third-cycle education, i.e. research level, and employment on a doctoral studentship at the School of Historical and Contemporary Studies at Södertörn University. The intended outcome for admitted students is a PhD. The programme covers 240 credits, which is the equivalent of four years of full-time study. The position may be extended by a maximum of one year due to the inclusion of departmental duties, i.e. education, research and/or administration (equivalent to no more than 20% of full-time). Other grounds for extension could be leave of absence because of illness or for service in the defence forces, an elected position in a trade union/student organisation, or parental leave. Provisions relating to employment on a doctoral studentship are in the Higher Education Ordinance, Chapter 5, Sections 1-7. The holder of the position is expected to take an active part in the academic environment at the University.
Date of employment: 1 September 2024.
General Syllabus for third-cycle programmes in the Study of Religions: English version or Swedish version.
Information about admission regulations including selection criteria, and third-cycle education at Södertörn University: English version or Swedish version
