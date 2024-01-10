One doctoral studentship in Archaeology
Archaeology focuses on human beings and their culture and society, from ancient times to the present day. Using material remains as their primary source material, archaeologists interpret what life was like at different times and in different cultural contexts. Archaeology at Södertörn University also emphasises a critical perspective and the importance of relating archaeology to current societal issues. Archaeological research is thus not only about the past, but entails equal emphasis on the understanding of people as cultural beings. One specialisation offered at Södertörn University is maritime archaeology, and the MARIS research institute is able to support new projects in a range of ways. For more information, please click here (English version) or click here (Swedish version).
Historical Studies is a research area in the humanities in which aspects of society, culture and heritage are studied from different perspectives. The area is characterised by an empirical and theoretical focus on social and cultural change and long time perspectives. Historical Studies includes five subject areas for doctoral studies: Archaeology, Ethnology, History, History of Ideas, and the Study of Religions. For more information about Historical Studies, please click here (English version).
The planned research for this studentship must be relevant to the Baltic Sea region or Eastern Europe, since the position is affiliated with the Baltic and East European Graduate School (BEEGS), www.sh.se/beegs,
which is financed by the Foundation for Baltic and East European Studies, and part of the Centre for Baltic and East European Studies (CBEES) www.sh.se/cbees,
at Södertörn University. This region comprises the Baltic Sea, the states surrounding it, and post-Communist Central, South and East Europe. Research relating exclusively to Sweden or Swedish conditions cannot be funded. However, funding may be granted for research concerning Sweden or countries entirely outside the Baltic Sea Region and Eastern Europe, as part of comparative studies where there is a legitimate scholarly reason.
Entry requirements
The general entry requirements are:
1. a second-cycle qualification (Master's level),
2. fulfilled requirements for courses comprising at least 240 credits, of which at least 60 credits were awarded in the second-cycle, or
3. substantially equivalent knowledge acquired in some other way in Sweden or abroad.
The Faculty Board may permit an exemption from the general entry requirements for an individual applicant, if there are special grounds. (Ordinance 2010:1064)
The specific entry requirements:
The specific entry requirements are met by someone who has knowledge equivalent to 90 credits in Archaeology or a closely related subject in the humanities, including an independent work worth at least 15 credits at Master's level. The ability to assimilate academic material in English and a command of the language necessary for work on the thesis are prerequisites for admission to the degree programme.
Admission and employment
This position includes admission to third-cycle education, i.e. research level, and employment on a doctoral studentship at the School of Historical and Contemporary Studies at Södertörn University. The intended outcome for admitted students is a PhD. The programme covers 240 credits, which is the equivalent of four years of full-time study. The position may be extended by a maximum of one year due to the inclusion of departmental duties, i.e. education, research and/or administration (equivalent to no more than 20% of full-time). Other grounds for extension could be leave of absence because of illness or for service in the defence forces, an elected position in a trade union/student organisation, or parental leave. Provisions relating to employment on a doctoral studentship are in the Higher Education Ordinance, Chapter 5, Sections 1-7. The holder of the position is expected to take an active part in the academic environment at the University.
Date of employment: 1 September 2024
General Syllabus for third-cycle programmes in Archaeology: General syllabus for third-cycle programmes in Archaeology (sh.se) (English version) or Allmän studieplan för utbildning på forskarnivå i arkeologi (sh.se) (Swedish version).
Information about entry requirements, admission regulations and third-cycle education at Södertörn University: English version or Swedish version
Application procedure
For more details, see this website under FAQ. Please use Södertörn University 's web-based recruitment system "ReachMee". Click on the "ansök" link (apply) at the bottom of the advert.
Your application may be written in English or Swedish and must include:
• an application letter
• curriculum vitae
• degree certificate and certificates that demonstrate eligibility to apply for the position (if not written in English or Swedish/Norwegian/Danish, you must enclose translated versions)
• Bachelor's essay and dissertation at second-cycle level in archaeology or the equivalent (if not written in Swedish, Norwegian, Danish or English, you must enclose a summary of 5-6 pages, approx. 14,000 characters, to the copy of the essay)
• a research plan (project plan) of between 1000 and 1500 words. The project's relevance to the subject, Historical Studies the Baltic Sea region or Eastern Europe must be clear.
• two references, with contact details.
If available, a maximum of three publications may also be attached.
Incomplete applications will not be processed. Please note that one copy of everything submitted in association with your application will be kept on file at Södertörn University for two years after the post has been filled, in accordance with a directive from the Swedish National Archives.
