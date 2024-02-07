Experienced Application Developer for Vital Company!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-02-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
This is a unique opportunity for you as an innovative and forward-thinking iOS and Android developer to take the next step in your career while contributing to vital societal benefits. Our client is a leading player in fire safety, first aid, and security training. As a developer, you'll be a key player in the dynamic development projects and growth journey our client is currently undergoing. Take the chance to make a real difference - apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
At our client, you will be part of a dynamic and evolving workplace that constantly strives to develop and reach new heights. Founded in 1959 with a vision to save lives together with its customers, the organization is committed to making a positive impact. As an application developer, you'll be part of a small, close-knit team, influencing and driving development forward. We're looking for someone with a strong focus on solutions, who thinks outside the box and is ready to contribute with valuable expertise and past experiences. This is a fantastic opportunity for those curious and interested in creating efficient and high-quality apps for both iOS and Android platforms.
You are offered
• Playing a significant role in a company dedicated to improving society.
• Great development opportunities.
• A dedicated and engaged consultant manager.
• The chance to influence and leave your mark on your work.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Maintaining and developing high-quality applications for iOS and Android.
• Creating efficient applications with a focus on excellent user experience.
• Developing platforms and solutions from a security perspective with the possibility of penetration testing.
• Testing and troubleshooting.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has previous work experience in application development for both iOS and Android.
• Possesses good knowledge of programming languages such as Swift and Kotlin/Java.
• Has previous experience with development tools like Xcode and Android Studio.
• Has experience with version control systems like Git for managing code versions.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Ability to solve problems and implement innovative solutions.
• Flexibility and adaptability.
• Good communication skills.
• Open to challenges and comfortable in a dynamic environment.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15101846". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8450288