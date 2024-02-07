Structural Engineer/Tekla Modeler to Nynas!
We are looking for a Structural Engineer/Modeler to Nynas who will work with 2D and/or 3D modeling of structures in Tekla, along with structural design and preperation of construction drawings and details. If you have great knowledge within Tekla and AutoCAD and have a creative mindset combined with ability to seek information, and interested in technical problem solving - you could be the one we seek! Apply today - we have an ongoing selection.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Nynas is a different kind of oil company. Working together with their customers, they tap into the full potential of oil to help create valuable applications for end-users and society. Wherever you look, you will see products and services made - or made possible by - using Nynas' naphthenic oils and bitumen. They have made it their business to unlock oil's potential and provide value to our customers around the world.
As a structural engineer/modeler, your role entails 2D and/or 3D modeling of structures in Tekla, along with structural design and preparation of construction drawings and details. The position is based at their office in Nynäshamn, with occasional offsite working days as required by project allowances and civil discipline requirements.
You are going to work on different projects from pre-study phase to handing over and with many different specialists. This will give you a broad range of civil and structural experience. At Nynas, you will be part of a multidisciplinary team with good values, high environmental awareness, and a strong will to succeed together.
This is a consultant assignment, where you will be employed at Academic Work and work as a consultant at Nynas full-time.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Perform the modelling of concrete, and steel members & connections and preparation general arrangement, fabrication and erection drawings using Tekla Structures.
• Create detailed structural steel models in Tekla Structures software.
• Use industry standards and best practices to ensure quality and efficiency of designs.
• Participate and present the 3d model in design and construction meetings as needed.
• Detailing and preparation of detail drawings for industrial structures such as platforms, pipe supports, pipe racks, shelters, equipment structures etc.
• Assist in the development of structural drawings, layouts, and details of the assigned project.
• Providing civil and structural cost estimations for projects.
• Conducting measurements at the site and gathering necessary information in brown field or green field projects.
• Supporting and providing necessary information to our consultants working outside the refinery.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Civil engineer or bachelor of science in engineering with a focus on structural engineering or a structural Tekla modeler.
• Experience in structural modeling and detailing; preferably in industrial projects.
• A creative mindset, combined with ability to seek information, and interested in technical problem solving.
• Good skills in both 2D and 3D modeling, where you have good knowledge of Tekla and AutoCAD.
• Communicates fluently in English in both speech and writing as daily communication and documentation is in English.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Structured
• Problem solver
• Quality-oriented
