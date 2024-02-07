DataStage Developer to major bank!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-02-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to take the next step in your career within data integration? We are looking for a DataStage Developer to a major bank and we are looking for you who is based in Stockholm. Apply now and seize the extraordinary opportunity to make a real impact while advancing your career!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a DataStage Developer you will play a crucial role in the Integration & Middleware team. You will contribute by providing the necessary capabilities and expertise in data integration, transformation and reconsolidation.
You are offered
• An exciting role where you get the chance to grow and work with modern technologies as well as working at the largest financial group in the Nordic region and one of Europe's largest banks.
• You'll get the opportunity to join a team of experts and learn from senior colleagues, as well as increase your skills in data integration.
• The opportunity to develop internally and advance in your career. As well as working at a global company which value a sustainable workplace, work-life balance and a diverse workplace.
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you in your future career and during your assignment at the client.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Support applications in an agile development way by coordinating, planning and mainly driving the required development and technical changes implementation in the Capital and Risk Train (an Agile Release Train).
• Participate in major improvements and development tasks to support own unit to add value, and deliver according to targets.
• Proactively share own knowledge and IT competencies, both on a cross unit and cross border basis to enable the continuing strengthening of competencies.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
You who want to take the next step in your career and have a Can-Do attitude. You are based in Stockholm, are available to start as soon as possible and are looking for a company to grow within.
• You have 1-3 years of experience of working with ETL/Data integration tools, preferable IBM InfoSphere DataStage.
• You have experience in Linux, shell scripting and analytical tools such as SQL.
• You have experience and/or knowledge of Agile, Scrum or SAFe, including DevOps.
• You are fluent in English in speaking and writing and have basic understanding in Swedish.
• You have a degree in computer science, mathematics or engineering.
It is meritorious if you are
• Fluent in Swedish, both speaking and writing
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
As a person you enjoy working in a team, are positive and flexible towards changes and are eager to learn new skills.
• Cooperative: Team-player
• Self-sufficient: Responisble
• Self-developer: Ability to develop
• Adaptable: Ability to prioritize
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
For this position, you will be requested to do a background check on your criminal records. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15101862". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8450276