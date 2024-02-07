PhD student position in alloy development for molten metal environments
Are you interested at the development of novel materials for high-temperature thermal energy storage? Apply now for this exciting PhD position!
Project description
This PhD project aims at more efficient and flexible utilization of renewable energy. The energy that can be extracted from renewables, however, vary both temporally and spatially. Therefore, it is critical to develop the energy storage technology for flexible utilization of renewable energy. This project is based on the high-temperature thermal energy storage (TES) concept and addresses to the materials challenge for high-temperature TES, by developing innovative molten aluminum alloys resistant materials. Specifically, this project will use an innovative alloying concept, to design refractory high-entropy alloys (RHEAs) with excellent high-temperature mechanical properties and corrosion resistance to molten aluminum alloys, and appropriate thermophysical properties.
Information about the division and the department
The main competencies at the department of Industrial and Materials Science are found in the areas of: Human-Technology Interaction, Form and Function, Modeling and Simulation, Product Development, Material, Production and in the interaction between these areas. The research develops the industrial process, from need to finished product while creating added value. To combine skills throughout the whole chain distinguishes the department both nationally and internationally. Here we gather internationally prominent researchers, in dynamic and outstanding research environments, as well as in national and international research networks.
The division of Materials and Manufacture is a part of the Department of Industrial and Materials Science. The division covers the entire value chain from materials design, processing and characterization to machining of primarily materials. The division is collaborating closely with other universities and research institutes and is implementing industry-academia partnerships through collaborative projects and strategic initiatives.
Major responsibilities
You will be a part of the Division of Materials and Manufacture at the Department of Industrial and Materials Science at Chalmers University of Technology. The major part of your time will be devoted to your research project, where you will be expected to plan, perform and disseminate your work in small and large collaborative environments. According to departmental policy, teaching duties will be a part of the work (10%).
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
To qualify for the PhD position, you must have a Master degree in Materials Science, Physics, Chemistry or equivalent before the application deadline. You should have extensive experience of the techniques relevant for the position and very good communication and collaborative skills. In particular, previous experience on refractory alloys, or high-temperature corrosion in molten salts or molten metals is compulsory.
Previous research experience on alloy development using computational thermodynamics is a merit. Excellent oral and written reporting in English is required. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20240065 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2024-03-04
For questions, please contact:
Prof. Sheng Guo, Materials and Manufacture, Industrial and Materials Science,sheng.guo@chalmers.se
Prof. Uta Klement, Materials and Manufacture, Industrial and Materials Science,uta.klement@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
