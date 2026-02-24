Onboarding Specialist - Swedish & Danish speaker
2026-02-24
Onboarding Specialist - Swedish & Danish speaker
This role can be based in Malmö, Copenhagen or Utrecht
Competitive salary + bonus system
International team | Hybrid working | Learning & career growth
Dare to dream big at Efficy
Efficy is Europe's leading independent CRM provider, trusted by 13,500+ customers and 330,000+ users worldwide.
We're growing in the Nordic market and looking for an Onboarding Specialist fluent in Danish and Swedish to join our international Customer Enablement team.
You'll help customers get up and running, drive adoption, and make them independent on our CRM solution. Your team can't wait to welcome you!
What's in it for you?
Key role in a growing Nordic market Join an international team across 12 countries Career growth opportunities and internal mobility Modern offices in 13+ European locations Fun team events & continuous learning Competitive salary with bonus system Hybrid working policy
What you'll be doing
Lead 1:1 onboarding sessions to make customers independent and confident on Tribe CRM Guide customers through implementation and best practices Drive adoption and help customers discover the features they'll love Deliver webinars, training, and share self-service resources Collaborate with internal teams to create smooth, successful customer journeys (You'll talk to 5-6 customers per day - perfect for someone who loves customer-facing work!)
Who you are
2+ years in Customer Success, Onboarding, or other B2B customer-facing roles Comfortable using CRM tools and guiding others to success Organised, proactive, and genuinely customer-focused Native or fluent in Swedish and Danish Excellent command of English You love helping customers succeed Comfortable with concepts like Time to Value and CSAT
Ready to help new customers succeed and support efficy's growth in the Nordic markets? Apply now and join us.
About efficy
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Brussels, efficy operates across Europe with a strong international footprint. We value trust, collaboration, and innovation - both with our customers and within our teams.
efficy is a people-first employer, committed to providing equal opportunities for all candidates. We take pride in the diversity of our team and welcome you, exactly as you are. This includes your gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, age, or disability status.
If you're interested in joining us, we encourage you to apply. We can't wait to meet you!
Disclaimer
efficy does not accept unsolicited assistance from search firms for this employment opportunity. Please refrain from making phone calls or sending emails.
Disclaimer

efficy does not accept unsolicited assistance from search firms for this employment opportunity. Please refrain from making phone calls or sending emails.

All résumés submitted by search firms to any efficy employee via email, the internet, or any other method without a valid written search agreement in place for this position will be considered the sole property of efficy. No fees will be paid if a candidate is hired as a result of an unsolicited referral or through other means.
