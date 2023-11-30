O'Leary's Mölnlycke is looking for a Sous Chef
2023-11-30
O'Leary's is looking for new masters/ FOODMEISTERS for our back of house team! You don't have to be Gordon Ramsay to cook! If food is your passion, your focus is quality, you can handle stress well and are meticulous to always ensure the best possible experience for our guests, then O'Leary's is the workplace for you! About us: At O'Leary's it's all about social eatertainment - we combine sports, games and other social activities with American-inspired food and drink. We are your second living room and offer a social place for people of all ages. We LOVE to... deliver a great dining experience for our guests help our team members grow have fun and socialize. At O'Learys, team spirit is paramount, and collaboration is what is most valued by all our team members. Our employees want their new team members to: - have a passion for food, drink, sport and people. - like to CHILL, GRILL & FULFILL! - be flexible and have an open mind. - be able to handle both knives and fire :) - be good at creating good relationships and like working as part of a team. - wanting to be a chef for the glory and fame. The coach wants you to: Speak one of the Scandinavian languages or English and ...no more requirements because we HIRE PEOPLE WITH THE RIGHT ATTITUDE AND TRAIN FOR SKILLS! We make sure that you get the right training and skills to be able to work in the kitchen. Duties: Basically, the job consists of showing up on time, cooking, interacting with your colleagues and creating unforgettable dining experiences for our guests. Apply for the position by submitting your application today! EMPLOYMENT START: As soon as possible EXTENT: WORKING HOURS: Full time LOCATION: O'Learys Mölnlycke WE OFFER: CONTACT DETAILS: Mikael Beckman 0760- 333 129 Read more about O'Learys at www.olearystrademark.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-30
Restaurangchef
Mikael Beckman molnlycke@olearys.se 0760333129 Jobbnummer
