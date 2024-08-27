Offshore Engineer
2024-08-27
Engineer to offshore position for M/V Northern Storm
We have an open position as Engineer onboard our survey vessel Northern Storm.The job is a fixed-term employment for three shiftsbetween 11/9 - 18/12,with possibility of continued employment after the fixed-term period.
About us
Clinton Marine Survey was founded in 2015 with the ambition and purpose of bringing cost effective solutions to the offshore survey industry. We offer high quality hydrographic and geophysical surveys for navigation, dredging operations, charting, marine construction and more.
Scope of work
First shift: 11/9 - 25/9
Second shift: 23/10 - 6/11
Third shift: 4/12 - 18/12
The position is for the above shifts with apossibility of continued employment.The crew consists of 5-7 onboard:one Master, one Mate, one Offshore Manager, one tothreeSurveyors and one Engineer (this role).
The position includes travels in Europe and a chance to experience new places. We are proud to be using the latest technology to deliver high quality products to our clients. We collaborate with world leading tech companies such as Kongsberg, Volvo Penta, Humphree and Seakeeper to optimize our vessels.
Technical information about M/V Northern Storm:
The vessel underwent a large renovation 2023 and the the complete engine plant was replaced.
4 x New Main engines Volvo Penta D8 & D16
2 x Overhauled Servogear PTI
2 x New 56Kw Caterpillar gensets
New Lyngaa Marine Manouver and controll system
New COMAP Alarm & Monitoring system
Who we are looking for
We believe you will succeed in this position if you have previous boat experience, prefer a variation in work tasks and enjoy travels. Since only one engineer is onboard at a time, it's important that you are confident in independent troubleshooting of machine equipment and take initiative to come up with creative solutions. A genuine interest in technology is a plus!
Requirements:
Minimum MEOL, engineer officer class VII (maskinbefäl klass VII) or equivalent
Practical offshore experience of technical systems and machinery
The ability to communicate on a professional proficiency level in English
A valid basic safety certificate (STCW)
Merits (not mandatory):
Experience from the offshore survey industry
Experience from diverse vessels with different technical set-ups
Knowledge of the equipment of our vessel Northern Storm (see specifics above)
Completed the program of Marine Engineer, Machine class V (Sjöingenjörsexamen)
The ability to communicate on a professional proficiency level in Swedish
Our recruitment process
You can read more about our recruitment process at the career page: https://career.clinton.se/pages/our-recruitment-process-cms
Feel free to hand in your application in Swedish or English.
Candidate selection is ongoing and we are looking for someone with short notice, therefore we ask you tohand in your application as soon as possible.
