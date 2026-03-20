Office Manager
Candela Technology AB / Administratörsjobb / Sollentuna Visa alla administratörsjobb i Sollentuna
2026-03-20
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Candela Technology AB i Sollentuna
, Lidingö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Want to shape the future of waterborne transport and join a world-class team?
Candela is the global leader in electric hydrofoil vessels. Since 2014, we've gone from building our first premium electric speedboat in a small Stockholm workshop to delivering game-changing vessels around the globe. The Candela P-12 is our latest innovation - the world's first electric hydrofoil ferry is not just operating in Stockholm, but now attracting orders from around the world. Our boats "fly" thanks to computer-guided underwater wings under the hull made out of lightweight carbon fiber. The wings lift the vessel above the water, which results in cutting energy use by up to 80%, while offering zero emissions and a far better passenger experience than traditional diesel vessels.
And that's exactly why we do this. Our mission is clear: to speed up the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans.
Are you a proactive, organized, and people-oriented professional who loves keeping things running smoothly? Candelas is looking for an Office Manager to take the lead in managing our operations at our Rotebro factory, with occasional work at our smaller Frihamnen office. This is a hands-on role where no two days are the same - from coordinating office operations to supporting new hires and helping shape a vibrant workplace culture.
What You'll Do
Run the Show at Rotebro
Take ownership of the day-to-day operations at our Rotebro factory, making sure everything is organized, efficient, and welcoming
Build and maintain routines and processes to ensure safety, structure, and smooth operations.
Handle office purchases, supplies, equipment, and all operational needs.
Manage access for employees and visitors, including coordinating access cards.
Liaise with vendors and service partners to keep everything running smoothly.
Monitor and coordinate maintenance and repair for the office and facilities.
Oversee office space planning, seating arrangements and office moves.
Spend most of your time on-site in Rotebro, with occasional visits to Frihamnen.
Support Our Team
Coordinate onboarding for new employees and make sure their workspaces, equipment, and access are ready from day one.
Work closely with IT to provide hardware and support.
Work closely with HSE manager to help coordinate activities such as health checks for employees and hands on support to production staff.
Manage distribution of workwear and other essentials.
Create a Great Workplace Culture
Organize team events, office activities, and company celebrations.
Be a key player in fostering a collaborative, inclusive, and positive work environment.
Support Leadership (10-20%)
Provide practical and administrative support to the CEO/Founder.
Assist with coordination, logistics, and ad hoc tasks for the leadership team.
Who You Are
Highly organized and proactive, with an eye for detail
Flexible and adaptable, able to handle a variety of tasks
A great communicator who thrives on collaboration
Service-minded and positive, with a "can-do" attitude
Comfortable working in a dynamic, fast-paced environment
Holder of a valid driver's license
Fluent in English and Swedish
Working Hours
Monday-Friday, 08:00-17:00
Form of employment: Full-time with initial 6 months probation period Start date: ASAP Location/base: Rotebro (sometimes in Frihamnen) Team: HR Reporting to: Chief Human Resources Officer
Why Join Us?
At Candela, you'll be part of an international team that values collaboration, initiative, and a positive work culture. You'll have the opportunity to make a real impact on how our offices and factory operate, and be a key part of our growth journey.
We welcome the opportunity to meet you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7433512-1904440". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Candela Technology AB
(org.nr 556985-3285), https://careers.candela.com
Rotevägen 2 (visa karta
)
192 78 SOLLENTUNA Arbetsplats
Candela | 100% Electric Boats Jobbnummer
9809760