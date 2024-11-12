Norwegian speaking Field Sales Representative to Uber
Adecco Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
About the role
The Field Sales Representative is a unique role, the Acquisition Expert will act as Uber 's eyes and ears on the market and make sure that our supply will meet the demand, through conducting proactive calling & market visits to sell Uber 's value proposition to prospective drivers.
What you 'll do:
Participate in market visits to generate driver leads. Conduct info sessions with current and prospective Uber drivers to sell Uber value 's proposition. Participate in outbound call campaign to prospective drivers or newly signed up drivers. Manage the interactions with existing / prospective drivers to understand their needs, concerns, and goals; pitch Uber as a solution. Support drivers through the sign up process and ensure they 're ready to take their first trips soon after. Manage strategic partnerships with third-party. Act as a voice of the customer capturing insights at every opportunity.
In your role as Field Sales Representative your main tasks will include:
• Lead generation through cold calling,
• achieving targets
• and converting leads to drivers
About you
We are looking for a candidate with Previous experience in an inside and /or field sales position (ideally) or client facing position. We think that you are highly self-motivated & autonomous: understand what their goals are, strive to find more efficient ways of getting things done, and don 't require constant reminders to complete tasks. Experience in cold calling is a plus. In this role you will work towards the Norwegian market and therefore it is important that you are comfortable with speaking and writing in Norwegian.
Furthermore, we see that you are Action oriented: ability to take practical action to deal with a problem or situation. People person: you love talking to people and getting them excited. Adaptable: ability to stay poised and organized in a fast-paced work environment.
Important for the role:
• Preferably one year experience in sales
• Fluent in Norwegian
• Action Oriented
• People person
We will attribute great importance to personal suitability.
About Uber
Uber is a technology company that is changing the way the world thinks about transportation. We are building technology people use everyday. Whether it 's heading home from work, getting a meal delivered from a favorite restaurant, or a way to earn extra income, Uber is becoming part of the fabric of daily life.
Uber offers you:
• A fast growing and exiting company
• A good bonus system
Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter: Antonia Tiritidou antonia.tiritidou@adecco.se
Welcome with your application!
Keywords
Field Sales Representative, Uber, sales, Stockholm. Solna, sälj Ersättning
Fast lön + provision Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/ Jobbnummer
9007037